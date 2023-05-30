BARRE — Vermont’s state flag turns 100 on Thursday.
According to the Vermont Historical Society, the current state flag — the state’s coat of arms on a blue background — was first adopted on June 1, 1923. While the flag is believed to be a variation of a Civil War regiment flag, its exact origins are unknown.
Andrew Liptak, the historical society’s public relations and guest services coordinator, said in an interview Tuesday the state’s first flag was adopted in 1803 and had 17 stars and stripes, representing the number of states in the country at the time, with “VERMONT” embedded in the top stripe. Liptak said this flag was replaced by a 13-striped flag with the coat of arms in the center in 1837. But he said this flag was often confused with the U.S. flag, so the current version was adopted.
While the current flag is the third version of the state flag adopted in the 1920s, Liptak said its design is a bit older.
He said Ira Allen designed the state’s coat of arms back in the 1700s.
When the Civil War started, Liptak said Vermont sent multiple regiments, which all had their own flags. He said the 1st Vermont Infantry Regimental Flag was a version of the coat of arms on a white background.
“That’s a pretty clear forerunner to the modern design,” he said. “It looks very much like (the current flag) except it’s not blue.”
He noted the 3rd Vermont Infantry Regimental Flag was the state’s coat of arms on a blue background, but the coat of arms was surrounded by stars.
Liptak said the historical society has not been able to track down when, but at some point after the Civil War, the state coat of arms on a blue background, a cleaner version of the regimental flags, was adopted as the governor’s flag.
“Anytime they went off on an official function, they would bring one of these flags with them. It was a blue flag, state coat of arms. It had sort of been in general usage for the governor’s office. There wasn’t any legislation or policy around it, it seems like someone basically decided, ‘Hey, the governor’s office is going to have its own flag,’” Liptak said.
When state officials decided Vermont needed a new flag in the 1920s, he said the governor’s flag was chosen as the design, since it already had been used publicly in an official capacity.
The regimental flags from the Civil War had been hung for display in the State House. But Teresa Greene, the historical society’s collections manager, said they had to be taken down and placed in storage because displaying them was damaging them. Greene said most people understand ultraviolet light damages fabric, but they don’t understand that any light at all causes damage and will eat through the fibers.
She said 100 years ago, flags were made of silk with words or symbols hand-painted on. Greene said such flags did not hold up well in the weather, especially when the silk would get wet.
“A lot of times what you see with older flags, especially ones that have been displayed for a long time, is they just shatter. The weave pulls itself apart,” she said.
Greene said the paint used at the time also could cause damage, with black paints typically consisting of iron oxide, which rusts and eats away the fabric. She showed the 10th Vermont Infantry Regimental Flag, where nearly the entire coat of arms has deteriorated away, leaving a large hole in the middle of the flag.
The historical society has since taken in smaller versions of the state flag for its collection, which have gone on some adventures. Liptak said the historical society has Vermont flags that have been to the top of Mount Everest, to the North Pole, one that was recovered from the bottom of the ocean after the Challenger space shuttle broke apart and two that were taken to the moon on the Apollo 11 and 17 missions.
“In 100 years, it’s been all over the place,” Liptak said.
