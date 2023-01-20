MONTPELIER — The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at the Capital City’s charter change allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections.

In September 2021, the Vermont Republican Party and the Republican National Committee, as well as Montpelier residents Charles Ferry and Maurice Martineau, sued the city and City Clerk John Odum. The lawsuit claimed allowing non-United States citizens to vote on Town Meeting Day was unconstitutional. A similar lawsuit was filed against Winooski for also allowing noncitizens to vote on local matters.

