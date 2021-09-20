MONTPELIER — The state Supreme Court has ruled two landlords can’t be held responsible after a tenant’s dog attacked someone in Marshfield.
According to the decision issued earlier this month, Suzan and Shawn Bailey were living in Arkansas and rented their house in Marshfield to Skyler Bagalio. The tenant brought a dog with him, an American pit bull terrier that had previously bitten a child in the face, causing serious injury. The Baileys did not know about the bite when they rented to Bagalio, and said they didn’t ask him any questions about the dog.
The decision doesn’t say when, but at some point Katherine Higgins, a neighbor, was attacked by the dog and seriously injured when she was a guest of Bagalio’s at the home. Higgins then sued the Baileys for negligence.
The landlords asked for summary judgment in their favor, according to the decision, because Higgins hadn’t given any evidence to show the Baileys knew about the dog’s “dangerous propensities.”
Judge Robert Bent granted that motion, so Higgins appealed the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The decision said the judge relied on the state Supreme Court’s decision in Gross v. Turner in 2018 which it stated, “a landlord with no knowledge that the tenant’s dog had dangerous propensities had no legal duty to members of the public injured by tenant’s dog outside of the leased property.”
Higgins also had sued Bagalio, but that lawsuit was dropped by Higgins prior to Bent’s decision granting summary judgment for the Baileys, according to the decision.
In her appeal, the Supreme Court said Higgins relied on the same arguments made to the lower court, that the landlords have a “general duty of care to the public” that includes asking reasonable questions when it comes to a tenant’s pets. Higgins also argued the landlords knew about the dog’s “dangerous propensities” because a Realtor who was trying to sell the home for the Baileys never saw the dog, but had heard it and it sounded “tough and loud.”
The Supreme Court said in the Goss decision it stated a landlord has a duty “to take responsible steps to protect persons outside the land from injuries caused by a tenant’s dog if the landlord knew or had reason to know at the time of entering the lease that the dog in question posed an unreasonable risk of harm to such persons.” In this decision, the court stated there was no evidence showing the Baileys had any such knowledge about the dog.
The court said a dog’s breed alone is not sufficient to put a landlord on notice that the animal might pose a risk of harm to others.
John Brady, the attorney representing the Baileys, said in an email Monday, “As set forth in the Vermont Supreme Court and trial court decisions, the Baileys were not aware that the tenant’s dog had previously harmed anyone. For this reason, the Baileys maintain they did nothing wrong. This Vermont Supreme Court decision vindicates their position.”
Attorney Steven Adler, who represents Higgins, did not return a request for comment on Monday.
