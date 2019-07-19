MONTPELIER — The Vermont Supreme Court has sided with a media company deciding to publicly release a judge’s decision blocking the state’s request for raw footage of a police shooting.
The case involves Nathan Giffin, who was shot and killed by police after a standoff at Montpelier High School in January 2018. News station WCAX was at the scene at the time and one of its cameras caught the shooting.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sought that footage through an inquest subpoena as part of his investigation into the shooting to determine whether any officers should be charged. All of the officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing.
WCAX’s parent company Gray Television refused to hand the footage over so the matter went before a judge. The hearing was confidential because it was part of an active investigation, but according to court records, in February 2018, Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen sided with the news station and denied the state’s request for the footage, citing the state’s new shield law. After the decision was made, Gray Television filed a motion asking for the decision to be made public.
VanBenthuysen denied that motion, saying because the decision was based on a confidential matter the decision itself was confidential, as well. Gray Television appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, saying the judge abused his discretion.
Thibault had argued VanBenthuysen made the right decision because proceedings and rulings in a case like this are confidential and not subject to be released publicly.
He brought up search warrants saying a denied search warrant is never made public, but is kept under seal by the court. He said when a search warrant is granted it is kept under seal as well until the search has been conducted.
Thibault argued an inquest subpoena is one of the tools he uses as a prosecutor as part of the executive branch. He said those proceedings, while taking place in court, are governed by the executive branch rules, not court rules.
The state Supreme Court agreed with Gray Television. According to the decision released Friday, the court viewed VanBenthuysen’s decision as a public record and so it is subject to disclosure under the state’s rules for public access to court records. The court said, “there is no basis for sealing the record in this case.”
Justice John Dooley wrote a concurring opinion in the matter. Dooley said the case raises two points he wished to address.
The first being the balance that needs to be struck when dealing with public court records. He said the balance is between a need for transparency in judicial decisions and protection from disclosing confidential information to protect privacy and other reasons.
Dooley second point touched on Thibault’s argument regarding inquest subpoenas. He said inquest subpoenas in the past worked by a prosecutor calling witnesses under the subpoena to give testimony under oath in an effort to see if a crime was committed before filing charges.
“In the modern ‘inquest’ there is no evidentiary hearing with witnesses testifying to facts relevant to the commission of the crime. If there is an evidentiary hearing, it involves only the validity of the subpoena,” Dooley wrote, meaning the judiciary only gets involved if someone challenges such a subpoena.
For public records, he said this shift has “significant consequences.” He said by dropping the part of the subpoena that statute designated as secret, all inquest subpoenas are now expected to be public.
“In my opinion, the current situation is untenable. Having the Judiciary make ex parte decisions on whether to seal documents is not a desirable process and can too easily become rote. The Legislature needs to decide whether there is a need for a secret investigatory subpoena power, either by amending the inquest statute or by generally authorizing the issuance of investigatory subpoenas in the executive branch, without court involvement where there is no dispute as to the validity of the subpoena,” he wrote.
Chad Bowman, the attorney representing Gray Television, said in a Friday email, “We are pleased that the Vermont Supreme Court unanimously re-affirmed the strong presumption that court proceedings and records are open to the public, including decisions written by judges. As Justice Dooley recognized, in a democracy judicial decisions should rarely be kept secret.”
Thibault said Friday the court made the appropriate decision on a narrow basis and the decision was expected. He reëmphasized the importance of an inquest subpoena as a tool at his disposal.
“Certainly there needs to be a balance and well-defined rules for when inquest materials can become publicly available. Ultimately (Justice Dooley’s) advice that this should be a legislative solution is appropriate. I specifically note that right now it is a very odd construct where it is primarily and executive function and yet we also have the courts becoming involved. So the question of which standard or release of records applies is answered at least for today, but some of the other timing mechanisms there are still left undefined. … I’m hoping that the Legislature will take a look at how to best strike the balance between transparency for the public and the need for investigations in support of public safety,” he said.
Thibault later said in an email, “Inquest proceedings will, for the time being, be subject to sealing at the court’s discretion. The ability to maintain confidentiality over these proceedings is critical to the integrity of investigations, and ultimately, to public safety.
“In this particular case, there is little harm in release of the court’s February 2018 opinion. However, there are other situations where release of such materials could compromise on-going investigations, or reveal personal information or unflattering behavior of community members that did not lead to a criminal prosecution.”
The now-public order from the judge was not available Friday afternoon.
