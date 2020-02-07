The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that a late city report does not invalidate a local election.
A three-judge panel — Justices Harold Eaton, Karen Carroll and William Cohen — unanimously upheld a lower-court decision tossing out the lawsuit seeking to overturn last year’s budget vote, bond vote and mayor’s race on the grounds that the city report had not been issued by the deadline listed in the charter.
“The alleged failure to produce the annual report on time is not a severe violation,” the decision read. “Moreover, plaintiff has not alleged a significant impact on the election or alleged that the City’s failure to timely produce the report affected the result. Plaintiff instead makes general claims that lack of the report prevented voters from being properly informed. Finally, plaintiff did not allege that the City or the mayor acted deliberately to affect the outcome of the election.”
The lawsuit was filed by city resident Mark Nowakowski, but texts to Mayor David Allaire from landlord Bill Dydo indicated Nowakowski brought the lawsuit on Dydo’s behalf so Dydo could use it as leverage in his efforts to get the city to forgive back taxes he owed.
The charter calls for the city report to be published Nov. 15, but the lower court decision noted that this requirement is in no way tied to the election and no penalty is spelled out for the failure. The report for 2018 did not come out until shortly before Town Meeting Day the following year. The 2019 report was published on time, and it was the first time in recent memory the city report had not come out late.
The lawsuit had the effect of gumming up public works projects because it challenged the validity of last year’s bond votes — $7.4 million for sewer system improvements and $3 million for bridge and culvert work. The city was unable to access the funds until the lawsuit was resolved, and the Board of Aldermen voted to begin some work and pay for it out of the general fund, anticipating the ability to pay that fund back with bond money later.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.