The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday upheld the aggravated assault conviction of a Chittenden man who had been found guilty in Sept. 2017 of threatening to kill a contractor and sentenced in January to serve three to five years.
Glenn H. Delpha, 79, of Chittenden, was found guilty after a jury trial in Rutland criminal court.
Delpha’s conviction and sentence were upheld by a decision of a three-justice panel and not the full Vermont Supreme Court.
On Oct. 31, 2015, Delpha confronted Dan Brookman and other contractors, who were building a garage at the property off Ice Pond Road in Chittenden.
“(Delpha) arrived and parked near the property’s driveway. (Delpha) began screaming at the contractors to move their equipment. (Delpha) claimed that the driveway was his and that the property owner had stolen his land,” the Vermont Supreme Court decision said.
After a heated exchange with Brookman, Delpha asked, “What’s to stop me from blowing your (expletive) head off” as a loaded shotgun lay next to him in the cab of his truck.
During his trial, Delpha was seen in a video telling police he had been threatened. Delpha also said he would have shot Brookman “just for the fun of it” and comparing the contractors to “homegrown terrorists.”
One trooper was shown in the video telling Delpha he could not go around shooting people.
“I’ll shoot him anywhere I want — they’re on my (expletive) property,” Delpha responded.
During Delpha’s trial, the criminal court judge declined to tell the jury they could find that Delpha acted in self-defense.
Delpha said he told police Brookman had threatened to “kick the (expletive) out of him,” but Delpha did not testify about that alleged statement during his trial.
“The (criminal) court found no evidence that (Delpha) issued his threat under any fear at all, let alone a reasonable belief of imminent bodily harm. Because the court found no evidence from which a jury could infer that (Delpha) acted in self-defense, it concluded that (Delpha) was not entitled to a self-defense instruction,” the decision said.
Delpha’s appeal of his conviction argues that his fear was reasonable because “he was a smaller, older man who was very obviously outnumbered.”
The decision from the Vermont Supreme Court said the justices and the criminal court judge had watched the video of the police interview with Delpha and found it was largely as described by police.
“Rather than expressing fear, (Delpha) said that he threatened to kill the contractor ‘just for the fun of it’ and ‘to let him know he ain’t going to be on my property no more,’” the decision said.
The justices also noted that during the confrontation between Delpha and Brookman, Delpha was in his truck, Brookman was standing outside the truck and, according to the evidence, none of the other contractors got involved in the argument.
“The evidence is insufficient, as a matter of law, to justify resorting to a deadly threat,” the decision said.
The justices rejected Delpha’s argument that the criminal court judge had assessed Delpha’s credibility and said the judge had found no reasonable jury could support a self-defense argument.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, Delpha, who is being held in the Springfield jail, has already been held about two months since his minimum release date.
In 2013, Delpha faced criminal charges over a property dispute. In that case, after Delpha was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly blocking a neighbor’s driveway and smashing their windshield with a shovel while claiming he owned all of Ice Pond Road and the neighbors were trespassing, the charges were dismissed after a judge ruled Delpha was not competent to stand trial.
