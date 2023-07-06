MONTPELIER — State legislators and leaders of Vermont State University celebrated the official unification of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College at a Thursday morning ceremony held on the State House steps.

Though the new university made its debut on July 1, VTSU’s Interim President Mike Smith told the audience that administrators “couldn’t let the launch date go by without recognizing it.”

