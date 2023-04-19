Just because the plans for library digitization and downsizing have been shelved for Vermont State University, it doesn’t mean that the eight layoffs announced as a consequence of the plan will be rescinded, according to Vermont State Colleges System officials.
According to Castleton University Librarian Charlotte Gerstein, that’s what her staff found out this past weekend from a VSCS lawyer.
The discovery follows university leadership’s Friday announcement regarding the resignation of President Parwinder Grewal, the appointment of Interim President Mike Smith, and a temporary pause on plans for libraries and athletics.
Smith, who begins his role on Thursday, has since been tasked to develop “a comprehensive set of recommendations for continued transformation work,” according to the Friday news release.
“There’s been a lot of ongoing conversations with faculty and also with the library’s transformation team, so those plans have been evolving. But what the staffing will be for those plans, and again there’s a question of whether that’s the plan that moving forward, but then also what the staffing needs (are) around those particular plans, that’s all to be determined,” VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said.
She added that the board of trustees has made it clear that any revised plan will go through them for consideration before changes are made.
Gerstein said that she is hopeful it will be determined that the eight positions are still needed, but added that there are a lot of unanswered questions.
“We have put a lot into this library, especially the collections, over all these years. … To see that potentially destroyed is very distressing — on top of people not even knowing if they’ll be able to pay their mortgage after July 1,” Gerstein said. “A cynical way to look at this would be if administration is pausing (this plan) long enough for the Legislature to finish their session, the semester to be done, the students and faculty leave and then they implement this plan when there’s no one here to object.”
Three library staff members at CU received layoff notices, which Gerstein said could be detrimental considering the library already is working with minimum staff.
She added that those who received notices across the system already have begun looking for other jobs, and that if the decision is reached that more library staff are needed, it could end up being too late.
Administration previously has said that library staff who have received notices are being encouraged to apply elsewhere in the university. Zdatny added that the early warning of layoffs was intended to give staff more of an opportunity to do so.
Vermont State Employees Association Executive Director Steve Howard said he first learned out about the possible continuation of layoffs after VSEA made an inquiry on the matter to general counsel over the weekend. He added that he and many VSEA members were not pleased to find out the layoffs would not be rescinded.
“I think it’s disappointing that the impact that this proposal that the president, the chancellor and the board of trustees put forward has not only had such a devastating impact on enrollment for next year (and) that the whole system is in jeopardy, but it also is just completely disrespectful of our members who’ve put in decades of their life in service to these students,” Howard said.
He added that it would be disheartening to see faculty layoffs continue while upper-level administration is not forced to eliminate positions.
According to Howard, vacant positions are not being filled at the VSCS schools, and so members are forced to work multiple jobs to continue providing services to students. He said he’d like to see Zdatny take on the presidency role as a demonstration of leadership and commitment, rather than paying an interim to do the job.
“There has to be a larger discussion — that I have a feeling won’t come from the administration, but may come from our members — with Vermonters about how committed they are to these assets. I think legislators are going to have to consider covering the $25 million structural deficit because, otherwise, we are going to continue to cut into core services. You can’t get blood from a stone,” Howard said.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com
