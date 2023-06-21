Vermont State University has received its official initial accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education after meeting all nine of the organization’s accreditation standards, according to a Monday press release.
The NECHE is a nongovernmental membership association that serves as an accreditor for its members — degree-granting postsecondary institutions. Its commission, which is composed of at least 27 persons elected by the member colleges and universities, is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a reliable authority on the quality of education.
The determination, which will take effect on the university’s July 1 launch date, was first announced by NECHE officials at the organization’s June 16 meeting in York Harbor, Maine.
“This is a significant step in the launch of Vermont State University and an exciting demonstration that this new institution is prepared to thrive,” Chancellor of the Vermont State College System Sophie Zdatny said in the release. “This accreditation provides assurances to our students, staff, faculty and state partners that we can meet the rigorous standards of higher education and deliver a great education.”
The NECHE nine accreditation standards include institution resources, academic programming and integrity, transparency and public disclosure, among other measures.
Prior to the transformation of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, each were separately accredited by the NECHE.
“Vermont State University is ready to unify on July 1, and this announcement validates the hard work and determination of our leaders to get us to this moment,” VTSU Interim President Mike Smith said in the release. “Our sights are now firmly set on the fall semester and welcoming our inaugural class of nearly 1,200 students and thousands of returning students … I am very pleased with our progress to date, and know that if we continue this trajectory, VTSU will be a great success.”
NECHE will continue to monitor VTSU in its first years, as is standard practice.
This monitoring will include a written progress report for consideration by the Commission in fall 2023, a focused evaluation in fall 2024 that will include time on each of the campuses to be reviewed in spring 2025 and a comprehensive evaluation of VTSU in spring 2027 to be reviewed in fall 2027.