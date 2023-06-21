Vermont State University has received its official initial accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education after meeting all nine of the organization’s accreditation standards, according to a Monday press release.

The NECHE is a nongovernmental membership association that serves as an accreditor for its members — degree-granting postsecondary institutions. Its commission, which is composed of at least 27 persons elected by the member colleges and universities, is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a reliable authority on the quality of education.

