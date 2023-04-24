Layoffs threatening library staff across the Vermont State Colleges System have been rescinded, according to an announcement made by newly appointed President Mike Smith in a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday afternoon.

In addition to rescinding the layoffs, Smith also announced that plans to change athletic programming will also be nixed — at least for the near future.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

