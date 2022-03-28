Chooseco, of Waitsfield, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, is donating 100% of its web store book sales to two humanitarian groups aiding Ukrainians on the front lines of the Russian invasion.
“We are choosing to help, but also feel it’s our duty as citizens of a free democracy,” said Shannon Gilligan, one of Chooseco’s cofounders and CEO.
The donation drive, which began March 1, has all proceeds from books purchased on the company’s website (www.CYOA.com), minus shipping, being divided between World Central Kitchen and Razom For Ukraine.
World Central Kitchen is providing tens of thousands of meals to Ukrainian refugees daily at more than 30 mobile kitchens. WCK was founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés in response to an earthquake that devastated Haiti.
“Food relief is not just a meal that keeps hunger away, it’s a plate of hope. It tells you in your darkest hour that someone, somewhere, cares about you,” Andrés writes on the WCK website.
Razom For Ukraine, founded during the Maidan Revolution of 2014, is providing critical medical supplies to the front lines of the conflict and is working to amplify the voices of Ukrainians defending their country.
Razom is working with volunteers and partners in the United States, Poland and Ukraine to address the emergency medical needs of people in Ukraine by delivering tactical medical items, hospital supplies, and tech-enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of the aid.
The Maiden Revolution, also known as the Revolution of Dignity, took place in Ukraine in February 2014 when there were deadly clashes between protesters and the security forces in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. In April 2014, demonstrations by pro-Russian groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine escalated into a war between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk republics.
Anyone interested in donating directly to either organization can find links on the Chooseco website.
“We were interested in getting help as close as possible to the front lines of the conflict. I urge everyone to go out to their sites to learn more about what they are doing and, if you can donate as well, please do that too,” Gilligan said.
According to Gilligan, Chooseco’s aid program will run as long as needed.
“Right now, there is no end date to our program. We hope to continue donating until the war is over, and all refugees have been able to return to Ukraine and start to rebuild,” she said.
Chooseco LLC, was founded in 2003 by Gilligan and R.A. (Raymond Almiran) Montgomery. Montgomery, who died in 2014, was an author who contributed many books to the Choose Your Own Adventure series. Initially the gamebook series was entitled, “The Adventures of You.”
Choose Your Own Adventure’s books have been cited as an influence in numerous games and media that followed the series.
CYOA gamebooks are credited with the heightened popularity of Role-Playing Games such as Dungeons and Dragons.
In addition to its mainstream popularity, Choose Your Own Adventure has been cited as a effective method for helping students learn to read. The series has documented popular appeal for the reluctant reader because of its interactivity. CYOA also has been used specifically in technology lesson plans in elementary, high school and college curricula, as well as in professional development tools.
Choose Your Own Adventures books are available at independent bookstores, higher end gift and toy stores, Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com and the Chooseco website.
