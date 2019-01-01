WAITSFIELD - A Waitsfield man has been arrested for domestic assault following a foot-stomping family fight at his Parsonage Lane residence Monday evening.
State police said they arrested Michael Nedich, 42, for domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services when they responded to a report of a family fight shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.
Police, who do not identify victims of domestic assault, claim Nedich shoved a family member, stomped on the their foot, and then tried to prevent them from calling for help.
Police said Nedich is expected to be charged with both crimes when he is arraigned Wednesday at the criminal courthouse in Barre.
