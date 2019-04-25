As David Bowie suggested, it’s time to put on the red shoes, but for a much more important reason than dancing.
The fourth annual Walk a Mile Rutland County on Sunday, set to start at noon in Depot Park, is intended to raise awareness about victims of violence and raise money for the NewStory Center, according to Avaloy Lanning, the center’s executive director.
After meeting at the park and hearing some opening remarks and what Lanning called a “little surprise,” participants will walk a downtown route wearing red shoes, the signature touch of the event. Many, regardless of gender, will wear red shoes with high heels, while others will wear red sneakers or work boots covered by red electrical tape.
“We want the community to come out and have fun and walk with us, show support for their friends and neighbors who may not be able to come forward yet but are experiencing violence in their homes. We just want that show of community support to say we’re here to walk with you to safety. That’s what we want for everybody. We want everyone to have a safe and healthy home to live in,” she said.
When the event returns to Depot Park, hot dogs will be served and events are planned for families.
Lanning said the walk is based on a national event that invites people to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.” It has been modified for the Rutland walk. “We know that the majority of violence in our society is perpetrated against women and children, but that doesn’t mean that violence is perpetrated exclusively against women and children,” she said. “We have people of all gender identities in our community that are experiencing violence. We want them to feel welcome and supported both in our organization and at this walk. We reject the narrative that says only women are victims and only men are perpetrators. We know that violence does not discriminate.”
By email, Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, said the hospital wanted to be involved in the walk because domestic abuse has become “an overwhelming public health concern.”
“The annual Walk a Mile ... has brought increased awareness to a critical issue that impacts men, women and their families. Rutland Regional Medical Center is proud to be a sponsor of this special event that gives hope to individuals in need and supports the great work of NewStory in our community,” Fort said.
About 20 to 30 RRMC staff members are expected to participate in this year’s walk.
The year with the largest participation had about 500 walkers, but Lanning said about 300 people have walked on average.
“We’ve had crazy weather every year. First year, it snowed, then we had rain. Last year we had sleet. You name it, we’ve had it, with regard to weather, and we still have 300 people show up to walk with us,” Lanning said.
This year walkers are expected from the Rutland hospital, the Rutland Rugby Club, Rutland City Rotary Club, Green Mountain Power, local law enforcement agencies and student groups and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Rose Kennedy, the local state’s attorney, called the walk a “great event” that does good work in Rutland.
“I think a lot of people who are living with domestic violence think that they are alone, that they are to blame and an event like this helps to raise awareness that that’s not the case. It’s usually perpetrated by a loved one and so being around other people who have survived domestic violence can give people strength to come forward and report it to Avaloy’s folks and to the police,” she said.
Lanning added that domestic violence was a community health issue that needed to be brought into the light.
“I would say there isn’t one of us who doesn’t know or has known someone who has experienced violence. It’s important for us to come out as a community and say, ‘This is not OK, and you’re not alone,’” she said.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain Sunday with a high temperature of 55 degrees.
The registration fee is $25, but Lanning said staff members at NewStory don’t want the fee to be a barrier for entry.
“If someone wants to walk but the registration fee is too much for them, we ask that they just give our office a call or come on Sunday and walk with us anyway. It will be fine,” she said.
While the registration fee is a fundraiser for NewStory, Lanning said most of the money raised comes from sponsors rather than from the walkers.
Registration for the walk starts at 11 a.m.
