WALLINGFORD — The select board has authorized the spending of about $350,000 of its $587,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds.
It allocated funds to several projects, and tabled some applications, said Select Board Chair Bruce Duchesne, at a meeting on March 17.
Draft minutes from that meeting show 27 applications for APRA funds were considered.
Duchesne said if all requests were approved, the town would still have about $87,000 left to allocate. He said the current thinking is to apply that toward a grant match for a sidewalk project.
“It’s worked out well so far for the town,” said Duchesne. “I think the ARPA committee did a great job of vetting everything. We had a total of 27 different applications. They created a process to vet people, they tried to allocate money all over town, not just the central part, so East Wallingford, South Wallingford. I think they did a good job.”
The ARPA committee formed in the fall and worked to review applications to be presented to the board, he said.
Its members include: Anne Awad; Elicia Pinsonault, clerk; Bruce Dobbins; Robert Allen; Peg Soule; Jim Bagnall; and Grey Wicker. Soule was the chair, while Awad was vice chair.
Per the draft minutes, some of the approved applications included:
— South Wallingford Water Company, $8,445, for failed water lines and a failed water main.
— Town of Wallingford, $108,750, to match grants for sidewalks along School Street.
— Highland Water Supply Association, $9,200, to replace leaking water infrastructure.
— Wallingford Rescue Squad, $9,228, to purchase a stair-chair and generator for the rescue squad building.
— Fire District #1, $18,000, for a 20-year evaluation of the district’s wastewater treatment plant.
— Cecile Betit and Jill Stone, $1,395, to assess the risks related to telecommunications in town for when the power goes out.
— Gilbert Hart Library, $16,800, to replace tiles on the library roof.
— Town Clerk, $81,000, for digitizing town land records.
— The Main Street Café, $36,000, to replace lost income from the coronavirus pandemic.
— Sharon and Ralph Nimtz, $10,500, to buy three solar powered devices to monitor the speed of vehicles on North Main Street and South Main Street.
A number of other applications were denied or tabled for various reasons, according to the draft minutes.
