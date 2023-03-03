WALLINGFORD — The Board of Civil Authority voted Thursday to undo an action it took several weeks ago against a town voter, who’s also a member of the Mill River School Board.
After an hour-long meeting, the Board of Civil Authority first voted 8-2 to reconsider the motion it passed on Feb. 15 to remove Bruce Moreton from the voter checklist. The Feb. 15 motion then failed 2-8.
The vote was 6-4 in the affirmative at the Feb. 15 meeting.
The BCA was asked by the select board to reconvene, after the select board received a letter from Moreton stating that he has legal concerns about the BCA’s action and that he’d contacted an attorney with the intent to appeal the action.
Moreton is a member of the Mill River Unified Union School District Board of Directors.
Last year, a petition went before the BCA accusing him of being ineligible to vote in town, claiming that he had moved out of Wallingford to Rutland. The BCA voted at the time to send him a challenge letter but took no further action until February of this year when the question of his residency was posed once again.
Moreton has said, both in letters to the BCA and interviews with the Herald, that since he had to leave his apartment in Wallingford in late 2021, he’s spent winters in Rutland and the warmer months at a property he owns on Wallingford Pond Road, and that once the latter has water and electricity, he’ll move there full-time.
The meeting on Thursday lasted a little more than an hour, with the BCA — which consists of the select board, town clerk and justices of the peace — debating the letter of the law as it applies to this matter.
First, it debated whether or not to take action on a letter sent to it by Wallingford resident Lynn Edmunds. The letter was read into the record by Edmunds, who stated that the BCA didn’t follow due process when it removed Moreton from the voter checklist, that it acted on false information, and that the action was politically motivated.
No action was taken on his letter, though BCA Chairwoman Wendy Savery said the processes Edmunds cited were more in line with how the Board of Abatement operates, not the BCA.
BCA member Curtis Lidstone, a justice of the peace, contended that the board had not followed the correct procedure. He said that when Moreton responded to the BCA’s original challenge letter with all the documents that were required, that was the end of the matter, and that at the Feb. 15 meeting the board should have sent Moreton a second challenge letter.
He noted that the BCA received a letter from the town clerk stating that after she spoke to the Secretary of State’s office, she changed Moreton’s voter status from challenged back to active. He contends that this ended the process.
BCA member and justice of the peace Nan Dubin disagreed. She said that in reading the secretary’s letter, it’s clear the state office thought Moreton had been removed from the checklist in March 2022 when he had not been, so the opinion was based on inaccurate information.
Dubin, and BCA member and Justice of the Peace Gary Fredette, argued that the original challenge letter was never settled and therefore a second one wasn’t needed.
Dubin and Fredette were the only “no” votes on whether or not to reconsider the Feb. 15 motion, and they were the only two to vote “yes” when it came up for a revote. Savery, as chairwoman, didn’t vote either time.
Dubin, Fredette and Lidstone went back and forth for some time debating how much authority the BCA has to remove a voter from the checklist and under what circumstances it can do so. They also debated how much evidence Moreton needs in order to show that he lives in town. There was also disagreement about whether the letters Moreton has sent to the board indicate whether he lives in Wallingford or Rutland.
Moreton was at the meeting but did not speak.
A number of people expressed their disappointment with the BCA’s decision on Thursday.
Wallingford resident Joan Lattuca called it “incredibly discouraging” that the BCA had debated so long over whether someone who doesn’t live in town should be allowed to vote within said town.
“The only guy who should be suing this town is Dave Potter,” said Wallingford resident Charles Gottlieb, referring to the November election where Potter, a Clarendon resident, was narrowly defeated in a House race that involved a recount. “He lost by nine votes, he lost by eight votes, he lost by seven votes, and now we have somebody voting who doesn’t live in town? How many votes did Dave lose by? Did Dave lose? This is ridiculous. This guy doesn’t live in town.”
He offered to cover the cost of any lawsuit the town gets involved in over this matter.
Moreton said in an interview after the meeting had adjourned that he’d consulted with a lawyer and he believes the BCA doesn’t have the authority to remove him from the checklist itself, and that such an action is up to the town clerk. He could appeal that decision to a court, should it go that far, he said.
At its Wednesday meeting, the Mill River School Board discussed the BCA’s Feb. 15 action. It lamented that the BCA couldn’t meet before the school board and after some discussion decided to ask Moreton, who attended remotely, not to vote on any action items until the BCA process played out. Moreton agreed. There was some debate later over whether Moreton could speak during the meeting. Ultimately, he didn’t.
