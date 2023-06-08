WALLINGFORD — The Board of Civil Authority met again to discuss a school board member’s residency, deciding a judge should step in. That decision will require another meeting, officials conceded.
The board met Wednesday for about an hour. On the agenda was the item, “Review Attorney G. Kupferer’s Legal Opinion on Voter Residency for Bruce Moreton.”
Moreton is a member of the board of directors of Mill River Unified Union School District. Last year, a petition was circulated and sent to the Board of Civil Authority questioning his residency. The board sent Moreton a challenge letter, but took no further action. Earlier this year, it met again, at the request of residents, and voted to remove Moreton from the voter checklist. It later went back on that decision after Moreton wrote to the select board that his removal wasn’t done properly and left him with some legal concerns.
According to letters Moreton has sent to the Board of Civil Authority, he owns property on Wallingford Pond Road, but had been living in an apartment in Wallingford until 2021 when his landlord sold the building and he had to leave. He’s been spending the winter months in Rutland and warmer months at his seasonal camp while he works to have it become a year-round residence.
Some Board of Civil Authority members, and a number of residents do not believe Moreton’s situation makes him a legal resident of Wallingford, making him ineligible to vote. At the meeting before last, it was decided that the board get advice from its attorney, Kupferer.
BCA and select board member Kathy Luzader, who chaired the meeting, read Kupferer’s letter out loud. In part, it states that the BCA has authority over the voter checklist, and that the BCA has no procedure to delegate its authority to a court.
“The question of residency includes the subjective comment of an individual’s intent to reside in a particular town,” he states in the letter. “That intent must be accompanied by actions evidencing the intent. Of particular importance to a board’s decision is the presumption in favor of inclusion on the checklist.”
According to the letter, the law states that “removing names from checklist the provisions of this chapter shall be liberally construed so that if there is any reasonable doubt that a person’s name should have been removed from a checklist the person shall have the right to have the person’s name legally returned to the checklist.”
The BCA has legal authority to remove Moreton’s name from the voter checklist. If someone believes they’ve been removed improperly, they can file an appeal in superior court. Only the voter in question can do this, while a third party would need to take another legal route.
“In short, the board needs to do nothing at this time,” wrote Kupferer, according to Luzader.
BCA and select board member Mark Tessier made a motion to accept the letter. This sparked a debate about the need to accept it, and what accepting it would mean. Tessier withdrew that motion and made a motion to adjourn, reasoning that, per the agenda, the letter was the only reason the BCA met to begin with.
BCA member and Justice of the Peace Nan Dubin said it’s clear from Moreton’s letters that his residence on Wallingford Pond Road isn’t a legal, full-time residence and that he shouldn’t be on the checklist.
BCA member and Justice of the Peace Curtis Lidstone said this is because some individuals in town have a “personal vendetta” against Moreton.
BCA member and Justice of the Peace Gary Fredette said that’s not true. According to Fredette, the BCA should remove Moreton from the checklist and let him appeal the issue to a judge.
After some more debate, the BCA concluded that because removing Moreton from the checklist wasn’t listed as a possible action item, it would have to warn a second meeting.
Wallingford resident Ken Fredette, no relation to Gary Fredette, took issue with this, stating the select board has taken action on things in the past that weren’t listed on the agenda.
Select Board Chair Bruce Duchesne disputed this, saying what Fredette was referring to was added as an executive session at the beginning of the Feb. 21 meeting.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com