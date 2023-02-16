WALLINGFORD — A member of the Mill River School Board has been removed from the town’s voter checklist.
On Wednesday, the Board of Civil Authority voted 6-4 to remove Bruce Moreton, who sits on the Mill River Unified Union School District board of directors, from the Wallingford voter checklist, until such time as he moves back to the district.
Moreton was not at the meeting.
An email to his school board email account was not returned on Thursday.
Voting “yes” on the motion to remove him — made by BCA member, Kathy Luzader — were Luzader, Stanley Seward, Sandy Eddy, Gary Fredette, Nan Dubin and Kate Goetz. Voting “no,” were Maureen Duchesne, Bruce Duchesne, Tony Petrossi and Mark Tessier.
According to the minutes of the BCA meeting from March 23, 2022, a petition with 18 signatures was submitted to the Town Clerk on March 3, 2022, asking that the BCA verify Moreton’s residency. The petition claimed that Moreton lived on Depot Street in Wallingford until September 2021, but that he now appears to live on Adams Street in Rutland. According to the minutes, Wallingford resident Ken Fredette — who isn’t related to Gary Fredette — claimed that Moreton had told him he was living in a seasonal camp on Wallingford Pond Road in East Wallingford.
According to the 2022 minutes, the BCA then voted to authorize the town clerk to challenge the voter, based on the request, and to send challenge letters regularly on its behalf. More discussion followed, but the minutes do not indicate that the BCA took any further action.
The minutes contain a letter to the BCA from Moreton, sent March 25, 2022, in which he states that he had been living on Depot Street for 10 years until his landlord told him in June 2021 that she was selling the property, and he had to move out by Oct. 15. He looked for housing within the district but couldn’t find anything.
His letter states that he sought temporary housing while he worked to convert a building he owns at a summer camp in Wallingford into a permanent residence, but that work couldn’t take place during the winter months. He stated that he planned to be moved into the property on Wallingford Pond Road by the fall of 2022.
“My moving to Rutland was not done surreptitiously,” he stated. “In fact, my friends know that I am living in Rutland and that I plan to move to camp full-time beginning in the fall.”
His letter also stated that the claim he lived on Adams Street in Rutland is false, and that he doesn’t know where that address is.
Ken Fredette claimed at the Wednesday meeting that Moreton still hasn’t moved to Wallingford.
“Enough is enough,” Fredette said. “We need to remove Mr. Moreton from the Wallingford checklist until such time as he relocates here and sends official notice that this has been done to the Mill River school board chair, superintendent and district clerk.”
Wallingford resident Charles Gottlieb said he believes the voter checklist needs to be updated, as there have been recent elections decided by single-digit margins, and that people not on the district checklist shouldn’t be allowed to vote or hold office in said district.
Dubin and Luzader said they have it in writing that Moreton lives in Rutland and the law states the BCA shall remove anyone from the voter checklist who doesn’t live in the area the checklist governs.
Bruce Duchesne said he believed the board can issue another challenge letter at this point but doesn’t have the authority to remove Moreton from the checklist.
Luzader said based on the evidence she’s seen, it doesn’t appear that Moreton meets the residency requirements and needs to be removed from the checklist.
“It’s a little confusing with his letter that he’s sent, because in the letter he states he lives in Rutland but his challenge letter that he signed that came back to (Town Clerk Julie Sharon) states he lives in Wallingford and has a Wallingford address,” said Maureen Duchesne. “I don’t want anybody serving on my boards or telling me how to spend property tax money or school board money that doesn’t live in my town, but do we have the legal right when we don’t have a definitive answer where he actually is?”
BCA Chair Wendy Savery said that if the board is found to be in error, Moreton can be added back to the checklist. She added that she’s not seen evidence that Moreton lives in the district.
Wallingford resident Lynn Edmunds said after the vote that the BCA should have sent a second letter to Moreton and that this decision was made prematurely.
An email to Mill River Unified Union School District board of directors Chair Andrea Hawkins wasn’t returned on Thursday.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
