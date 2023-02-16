Ken Fredette BCA
Buy Now

Wallingford resident Ken Fredette, left, argues before the Board of Civil Authority that Bruce Moreton, a member of the Mill River School Board, should be removed from the voter checklist, alleging that Moreton doesn’t live in the district.

 Keith Whitcomb Jr. / Staff Photo

WALLINGFORD — A member of the Mill River School Board has been removed from the town’s voter checklist.

On Wednesday, the Board of Civil Authority voted 6-4 to remove Bruce Moreton, who sits on the Mill River Unified Union School District board of directors, from the Wallingford voter checklist, until such time as he moves back to the district.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.