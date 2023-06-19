WALLINGFORD — The Board of Civil Authority will meet Monday, 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall, to once again discuss the removal of Bruce Moreton, a member of the Mill River Unified Union School District Board of Directors, from the voter checklist.
Among the items on the agenda is, “Readdress the BCA’s decision on 3/2/23-to remove Bruce Moreton From Voter Checklist.”
This wasn’t on the agenda at the last BCA meeting, where it discussed advice given to it by its attorney regarding the Moreton issue. The BCA decided then that in order to avoid legal complications, it would have to hold yet another meeting with Moreton’s possible removal listed on the agenda.
On Friday, Moreton sent a letter to the BCA, and to the media, inviting them to his Wallingford Pond Road property to see the work he has done and to hopefully prove that his intent to live there is enough to satisfy the state’s requirements for voter residency.
Since 2022, some Wallingford citizens have questioned whether Moreton legally lives in town or not. In 2022, following a petition, the BCA voted to send him a challenge letter, but took no further action. The issue came up again earlier this year, with the BCA voting to remove him from the voter check list, but after Moreton raised legal concerns with the select board, another BCA meeting was held where it voted to undo its action.
That didn’t settle the matter, however, with some BCA members and residents still questioning Moreton’s residency.
Moreton has explained that he lived in an apartment in Wallingford until late 2021 when his landlord sold the building. He wasn’t able to find lodging in town, beside a seasonal property he owns on Wallingford Pond Road, and so spent the winter in Rutland. According to him, he’s been spending winters there while working on the other property to make it a year-round residence.
“Because some board members do not believe it’s possible to live year round on a piece of property that is so far off the beaten path and has no electricity, and others believe that I have not actually done any work on the property to bring water and power to it, I would like to cordially invite each of you to visit me at 2126 Wallingford Pond Road next Wednesday and/or Thursday (June 21-22) to see my house, solar system, well site, and leach field,” Moreton wrote in his letter. “Please let me know when you plan to be there so I can make sure I am at the front of the property to meet you.”
He said that if those dates don’t work for any BCA members, he’s happy to talk to them and schedule something more convenient.
He said that, so far, only BCA members Bruce and Maureen Duchesne have come to see the property.
Moreton said that when he first owned the Wallingford Road Property, he had a septic tank put in, but didn’t do anything else with it. Since April, he’s had an engineer design a system, which in early June was sent to the Agency of Natural Resources for approval. The ANR has 30 days to get back to him, so he expects to hear he’s been approved in early July. He’s planning to have his well in place by the middle of July.
According to Moreton, he’d planned to have this all occur last year, but was waiting for his solar electricity installer to come through, which didn’t happen as fast as he’d hoped.
Moreton said that all the work and planning he’s done shows his intent to live year-round in Wallingford, which, per his reading of the legal opinion given to the BCA by its lawyer, satisfies the residency requirements.