WALLINGFORD — The Board of Civil Authority will meet Monday, 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall, to once again discuss the removal of Bruce Moreton, a member of the Mill River Unified Union School District Board of Directors, from the voter checklist.

Among the items on the agenda is, “Readdress the BCA’s decision on 3/2/23-to remove Bruce Moreton From Voter Checklist.”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0