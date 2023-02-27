WALLINGFORD — After it voted to remove a school board member from the voter checklist, the Board of Civil Authority will meet again on Thursday to reconsider the issue.
The Board Of Civil Authority will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School St., to “Reconsider BCA Action on 2/15/23 to remove Bruce Moreton from the voter checklist.”
It was on Feb. 15 that the BCA voted 6-4 to remove Moreton, a member of the Mill River Unified Union School District board of directors, from the voter checklist.
The Mill River school board has its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the school. Listed on the agenda is, “Wallingford vacancy.”
Mill River School Board Chair Andrea Hawkins said last week that her hope was, there would be more developments in the situation before the school board met so it might have a clearer idea on how to proceed.
This was before the BCA meeting had been scheduled.
The BCA’s reconsideration hearing came at the behest of the select board, which on Feb. 21 voted to send a letter to the BCA asking it to reconvene and reconsider the decision regarding Moreton.
It was at that meeting that the board acknowledged receipt of a letter from Moreton, sent Feb. 17, in which he stated that he has a host of legal concerns regarding the BCA’s action.
“Unfortunately, if the board does not reverse its decision I feel that I must hire an attorney and appeal the decision in spite of the unnecessary ramifications it could have for the future of the town,” he wrote.
His letter was read out loud at the meeting by Select Board Chair Bruce Duchesne.
The BCA is comprised of the town’s justices of the peace, select board and the town clerk.
Moreton’s residency had been challenged in March 2022 by a petition bearing 18 signatures. It was claimed that he had moved out of Wallingford and was living in Rutland.
Moreton has said that in fall 2021 he was told to leave his Wallingford apartment because the property owner was selling it. Moreton owns property on Wallingford Pond Road and is planning to make that his full-time residence once it has electricity and water. He said that he’s been spending winter in Rutland and is at Wallingford Pond Road in the warmer months.
Once the electricity and water is hooked up, he said he intends to make Wallingford Pond Road his full-time residence.
At the March 2022 meeting, the BCA decided to send Moreton a letter about his residency, but took no further action. It did not send a second letter to him prior to the Feb. 15 meeting. Moreton also has claimed that the agenda for that meeting didn’t bear his name, which is why he didn’t know about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.