WALLINGFORD — The Wallingford Board of Civil Authority voted 9-6 Wednesday night to seek legal counsel about how to proceed with the ongoing dispute regarding Bruce Moreton’s residency.
Moreton serves on the Mill River Unified Union School District School Board with a term ending in 2024.
For more than a year, Moreton and several Wallingford residents and members of the BCA have argued about whether Moreton meets criteria to be a resident of the town.
Moreton has communicated in several ways, including an affidavit from March 2, that his permanent residence is the two-bedroom house at 2126 Wallingford Pond Road and that he has been renting in Rutland since late 2021 while he winterizes his Wallingford property.
In a 6-4 vote at a Feb. 15 BCA meeting, Moreton was removed from the town’s voter checklist after the board received a petition with 18 signatures questioning his residency in March 2022.
The BCA then reconvened on March 2 of this year after receiving a letter from Moreton regarding his legal concerns, and they voted 8-2 to reconsider the motion, then voted 2-8 to return Moreton to the voter checklist.
BCA board member Gary Fredette, who requested the board meet again following the March 2 decision, said at the meeting that he felt the board had been pressured into overturning its decision, adding that he believed it was now time to handle the issue in court.
“I believe, by both members of the board and people in the public, we were forced to believe that the town was going to be put in financial peril by being sued — which we weren’t necessarily going to be sued monetarily,” Fredette said. “A lot of people voted that they wanted to get this out of their hands.”
More than a dozen visitors also turned out to share their opinions with the board and demand action; however, the board approved a motion 9-5 with one abstention prior to public comment that only Wallingford residents would be able to speak.
Commenters spoke up throughout the course of the meeting, suggesting such motions as invalidating the March 2 meeting, pursuing legal action against Moreton for alleged perjury and clarifying whether Moreton’s Wallingford residence is a “primitive dwelling.”
At one point in the evening, the board voted on whether to remove Moreton from the voter checklist again, which failed 8-6.
Moreton, who did not attend Wednesday night’s meeting in favor of attending the MRU School Board meeting scheduled for the same time, said in a Thursday afternoon interview that he believes the BCA should’ve sought out legal counsel to begin with.
“It shows incompetence. Because the first thing I did was seek legal advice,” Moreton said. “The bottom line is: I must prove my intent to live (in Wallingford) full-time — which I have.”
Moreton also stated in an April 29 letter to the BCA informing them of his planned absence that he has met with a plumber and has hired an engineer “who will oversee a review of the soils, perform a site survey, and populate a permit application that will be sent to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources for its review/approval.”
Vermont Director of Elections and Campaign Finance Will Senning, whose office provides guidance on issues like this, said he agrees with the board’s decision to seek legal advice. He added that while Vermont residency laws state a resident can be temporarily absent from a place if they have an intent to return there, proving or disproving intent is where it has gotten murky for Wallingford.
“The law around that intent to return includes a clause that says, ‘Along with an act or acts consistent with that intent.’ This basically means, ‘Show me something that tells me you’re coming back here and that you still intend that to be your primary residence,’” Senning said. “That’s why I say this should go in front of a judge because that’s where you lay out the facts of, ‘Does it really seem like he’s coming back?’ To me, that’s where they’re at in Wallingford.”
He added that if a town or board challenges the residency of an individual and that individual continues to confirm their residency, the next step for governing bodies is left unresolved.
And since several BCA members and Wallingford residents don’t believe Moreton’s residency claim, Senning added now is when a case like this needs to go before a judge.
Selectman Mark Tessier agreed that Moreton’s residency issue should be heard by a judge, adding that the board could continue to kick this issue down the road for a long time.
“Every time we are going to take a vote on this, it’s going to change. We voted once to take him off, we voted again to put him back on, if we vote tonight to take him off, somebody else will find something wrong with that, and we’ll vote again to put it back on,” Tessier said. “So why not, in this board’s best interest, send it off for legal resolution?”
