WALLINGFORD — The Board of Civil Authority will once again discuss the voting status of a Mill River School Board member.
The BCA is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at 75 School St., the Wallingford Town Hall, to again discuss Bruce Moreton’s voting status.
Moreton sits on the Mill River Unified Union School District Board of Directors. In March 2022, the BCA received a petition with 18 signatures questioning his residency. The BCA voted then to send Moreton a challenge letter, but took no further action until February of this year, when it voted 6-4 to remove Moreton from the voter checklist.
The decision stood until March 2 when the BCA reconvened, voted 8-2 to reconsider the motion, then voting on it 2-8, effectively undoing its decision.
The BCA had been asked to reconvene on March 2 by the select board, which did so after getting a letter from Moreton regarding his legal concerns with the BCA’s actions.
Several community members, among them BCA member Gary Fredette, have been asking for the BCA to meet again.
Fredette was at the April 17 select board meeting asking about the status of the meeting, saying the last he’d heard was that Town Clerk Julie Sharon was wanting to speak to the selectmen about it.
Sharon said she’s working on scheduling the meeting.
Moreton has gone on record in several places saying that in late 2021 he had to leave his Wallingford apartment after his landlord sold the building. He wasn’t able to secure housing in Wallingford and had to rent in Rutland, at least for the winter. Moreton has said he spends the warmer months at a camp he owns on Wallingford Pond Road. He plans to move there full time once the property has water and electricity. He’s said this is no different from when someone spends their winters in Florida, or some other warmer place, while holding public office in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.