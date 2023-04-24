WALLINGFORD – A new face is leading Wallingford Elementary School this week after former principal Daniel Betts served his last day at the school on April 14.
Phil Hall was appointed as interim principal of WES after Betts announced his leave in early April, according to Mill River Unified Union Superintendent Brian Hill.
According to Betts, he and his family are making a move to Montana to be closer to family friends and so that his kids can be part of a church with a “thriving youth group.” He added that his next career path will be in property maintenance and management.
“I'm going to miss the staff dearly and a lot of students as well — which is the hard part about leaving,” Betts said. “I feel confident that the school is left in good hands, and I just wish all the best for the staff, students and families.”
Hall, who began as principal on Monday, has been serving the district since the beginning of the school year as a resource and behavioral coach for WES, Clarendon Elementary and Mill River Union High School.
Hall has previously served as the assistant principal of Mount St. Joseph Academy; the principal of Fair Haven Union High School; and, most recently, the assistant principal for Castleton Village School.
“Having worked in Wallingford this year and knowing the school a little bit, when I heard that Mr. Betts was going to be leaving, it just felt like it made sense for me to take over for the rest of the year,” Hall said. “I've made a lot of connections with staff here, but also with students. I think the people here are wonderful and that's what made me want to take over (the position).”
Given Hall’s background in administration and his familiarity with the community, Hill said it was a no-brainer to offer the position to Hall.
Hill added that he and the board have been working quickly to identify a full-time principal to take over the position on July 1 and that work has already begun to form a hiring committee of caregivers, staff members and board members.
“The board and everybody else (involved) were fairly comfortable putting somebody in the interim position as quickly as we could. That was the best thing we could do for students,” Hill said. “I think timing for hiring is important because we're seeing a lot of positions open this time of year. If we waited a little bit on that, I think we'd lose out on some good candidates. So, we got moving on that just as soon as we had confirmation from Phil that he was going to be able to be our interim.”
According to Hill, candidate interviews are ongoing and expected to wrap up in the next week or two.
Hill also said the hiring committee will make the decision of which candidate is recommended to the board when interviews are over. He added that he, the school board and the committee have no preference for hiring someone from within versus hiring an outside candidate.
“We’re looking to hire the best candidate,” Hill said. “At the end of the day, it's really who the best person is to run the school for our students. So that's how we (will) make that decision.”
Hall confirmed he would be throwing his hat in the ring for the full-time position, adding that he values much of what WES has to offer.
“I (have spent) all my life in Vermont, so Wallingford reminds me a lot of the elementary school I went to. It is small in terms of the size of the building, but also the student body and the staff. And there's a lot of cool things that come out of small schools. I think Wallingford has a lot of that, where you've got a pretty close-knit community, people that really care deeply about the school and just a lot of wonderful people here,” Hall said.
