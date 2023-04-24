WALLINGFORD — The town's Energy Committee says town hall could use some heating and weatherization work, and has been given the go-ahead by the select board to draft a request for proposals.
The board gave its approval on April 17 after hearing from Energy Committee Chairman David Castonguay, and Energy Committee member Ken Welch about what the building needs as far as weatherization and heating upgrades.
They’ll be seeking bids for three projects. A new boiler for the Town Hall, new heat pumps for the first floor, and insulation for the basement that includes window sealing around the exterior.
“The bottom line is this is a very, very leaky structure,” said Welch. “I’m sure that’s no surprise to the people who work in this building. They probably feel more inside than outside a lot of the time.”
He said the biggest improvement to the town hall’s weatherization status would be insulating the basement.
“And it’s a particularly tricky proposition because there’s a lot of things that can’t be touched down there, according to the state regs. Specifically, I’m talking about the asbestos that was put on the walls for fire protection for the boiler room,” he said. “Unless we remove the asbestos, we can’t do anything there, and removal of asbestos gets pretty expensive.”
The committee has done some research into insulation products and made recommendations, he said.
Selectman Justin Jankus asked about moisture getting into the building and being trapped by the insulation work. Welch said that shouldn’t be an issue as the town hall has a cement basement.
Sealing and painting the exterior of the building is another weatherization project the committee recommends.
“The main reason we’re interested in that is because there is significant air leakage in every window around here,” Welch said. “You could walk around this building and see gaps anywhere from an eighth of an inch to a quarter of an inch that are just allowing the air to get right into the building.”
The committee also had recommendations for renovating the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system on the first floor. The second floor likely needs work as well, but it’s beyond the scope of the committee’s expertise, said Welch.
The town should also explore using heat pumps, he said.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Duchesne said he didn’t want the building to solely rely on heat pumps and to keep a boiler – albeit a new, more efficient one – as a backup.
As for potential funding sources, there are a few pools the town could draw from — one being its own capital reserve funds, said Castonguay. Others included American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the state Municipal Energy Resilience Program.
Castonguay said some issues with MERP funding include the timing of the grant awards and the fact that Wallingford might not be awarded if it applies.
Duchesne said that he prefers funding sources with fewer strings attached. He’d also like to hear from the town’s ARPA committee.
It was agreed that the request for proposals the Energy Committee is to draft will include all the projects being contemplated. Jankus said this way the town can decide what to move forward with and won’t have to go back for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.