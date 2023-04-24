WALLINGFORD — The town's Energy Committee says town hall could use some heating and weatherization work, and has been given the go-ahead by the select board to draft a request for proposals.

The board gave its approval on April 17 after hearing from Energy Committee Chairman David Castonguay, and Energy Committee member Ken Welch about what the building needs as far as weatherization and heating upgrades.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.