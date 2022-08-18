A Wallingford man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen motorcycle to the friend of the man he stole it from.
Timothy E. Shaw, 42, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
The charges carry a combined maximum of six years in prison. He was ordered held for lack of $1,000 bail.
Vermont State Police said in an affidavit they were contacted Wednesday by Joseph Shackett, of Rutland, who told them his motorcycle had been stolen from the Quality Inn sometime after midnight. He said a friend was in touch with Shaw, who was trying to sell him the motorcycle, and that they had set up a meeting with Shaw in Wallingford.
Two state troopers went to where the meeting was supposed to occur, according to affidavits, and saw Shaw and another man walking on Railroad Street. Police said they watched Shaw try to escape by hiding under a bush near the road.
Police said they ordered Shaw out from under the bush, and that he then consented to a search that turned up some orange pills concealed in a cigarette pack. Shaw told police the pills were Suboxone, according to affidavits, and that he did not have a prescription.
Shaw told police he owned a small Suzuki motorcycle that he bought for $500, and that he suspected might be stolen. Police said Shaw took them to the motorcycle, which was parked at Shaw’s father’s house in Wallingford, and that the registration matched the one provided by Shackett. Police said they arrested Shaw, who also had two outstanding warrants.
Police said the motorcycle had damage to the gas tank, scratches on the front fender and was missing its windshield. It also was missing its ignition module, according to police, who said Shaw told them that he had to connect two cut ignition wires in order to start it.
Shackett told police he paid $900 for the motorcycle. Police said its NADA value was listed at $2,999.
