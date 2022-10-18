WALLINGFORD — A pillar of the community, who once tried to pull the governor’s car over for speeding, has died.
Wallingford Select Board Chair Nelson Tift’s death was announced Tuesday on the town’s Facebook page.
Tift served the town in various ways for more than 30 years, most notably as first constable and as a selectman. He was chairman of the board for the past several years.
“He sacrificed a lot of his time, personal time, to help the town,” said Joyce Barbieri, who retired from being town clerk 10 years ago after having served for 30. “He was constantly working.”
Town Administrator Sandi Switzer knew Tift for the 20 years she spent covering the town as a reporter for the Rutland Herald, and got to know him better after going to work for the town 10 years ago.
“He was very involved in the community, whether it was as a constable or after he retired as a police officer, he still patrolled the streets every day,” said Switzer. “On the Select Board he always gave a historical perspective whether it was for issues that would arise or working on the municipal budget he understood the history of the town and that helped create solutions.”
Tift wasn’t afraid to speak his mind, she said, but always listened to people and tried to work with them.
“People around town are going to miss seeing his vehicle,” she said. “He hasn’t been a law enforcement officer for a few years but he was always still patrolling; he was always driving the streets making sure everything was where it was supposed to be.”
He’d often stop by the town garage to see whether the road crew needed anything, she said. One year, he used his Select Board stipend to purchase the crew new chainsaws.
In fact, Tift never took his board stipend, according to Switzer. He would always find something in the town or the community to donate it toward.
“He’s donated to put security lights in at the ballfield; he donated his Select Board salary one year to buy new chainsaws for the road crew; he paid for scholarships so youngsters could go to Wallingford summer camp; so every year he never took his salary,” she said. “The most recent year, he paid for new gutters on the Elfin Lake concession stand, so every year he’d just donate his salary back to the town.
Regular board members get $1,000 per year, while the chair gets $1,600.
“He’s been a pillar of the community for a lot of years,” said Selectman Bruce Duchesne. “He was a constable, he was on the Select Board, he’s going to leave a big hole on the board.”
Duchesne was elected a few years ago. Until then, he hadn’t met Tift in person but knew who he was.
“I can remember growing up as a young person in town, and he would be the constable,” said Duchesne. “He would run radar and stuff and occasionally he would flash the blue lights at me when I wasn’t paying attention to the speed limit.”
He described Tift as a quiet mentor whose presence will be missed on the board during the upcoming budgeting season. He said he believes the board will put out a notice asking to see if anyone is interested in filling Tift’s seat until March but that’s something the board will have to talk about when it meets next.
Former selectman Gary Fredette, who served with Tift on the board for a long time, said Tuesday that Tift was a private person and that he didn’t see him much outside of when he was doing things for the town. Tift paid attention to what was happening in the law enforcement sector, which helped inform many town decisions.
“I remember the great publicity he always had about the number of tickets he wrote in the Wallingford area when he was constable and about the time he tried to pull over the governor,” said Fredette. “It was always one of those things you’d hear about Nelson. He wasn’t ashamed of it. That was Nelson, he’d do what he thought was right. Nobody was above the law.”
According to a November 1991 article printed in the Rutland Herald, Tift was a newly elected second constable in Wallingford who had yet to write his first speeding ticket — or attend constable school — when he noticed a vehicle heading north on Route 7 near the Clarendon town line. He suspected it was driving faster than the 55 mph limit, but not exceeding 65 mph. He turned on his blue lights as he followed the car. Then, after he called the registration number into the Vermont State Police, he was promptly informed that it was the governor’s vehicle and to stop what he was doing.
Then-governor Howard Dean was being driven by a state trooper at the time. Troopers, while on duty, are exempt from speed limits, according to the article.
Tift told the Herald the trooper driving the car agreed to meet and talk about the incident at the Holiday Inn in Rutland, where the governor needed to stop anyway to make a phone call. Tift declined the meeting.
“I didn’t know if he had to call Mikhail Gorbachev or his wife. What am I going to say?” Tift is quoted as having said.
