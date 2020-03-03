WALLINGFORD — Voters approved everything but the regional marketing initiative.
The proposal to contribute $1,993 to the effort was rejected as voters approved the $882,352.78 to be raised by taxes for the municipal budget, $35,000 for the basketball court, $10,000 for Wallingford Rescue’s Ambulance Sinking Fund, and borrowing $66,000 for a new excavator.
All other articles were approved.
Selectwoman Rose Regula fended off Brian Finch to retain her two-year seat, 332-259.
— Gordon Dritschilo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.