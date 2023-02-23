WALLINGFORD — About a week after voting to remove a school board member from the town’s voter checklist, the Board of Civil Authority has been asked by the Wallingford Select Board to reconsider its decision.
The Board of Civil Authority voted 6-4 on Feb. 15 to remove Bruce Moreton from the voter checklist.
Moreton represents Wallingford on the Mill River Unified Union School District board of directors with a term ending in 2024.
In March 2022, a petition with 18 signatures was submitted to the BCA asking it to verify Moreton’s residency, claiming that while he lived in Wallingford until September 2021, he’d since moved to Rutland and that the property he owns on Wallingford Pond Road in East Wallingford is seasonal and not where he really lives. Minutes from the BCA’s meeting in 2022 indicate that it voted to authorize the town clerk to send Moreton a challenge letter, but it didn’t appear to take any further action.
Claims that Moreton doesn’t live in Wallingford were renewed at the Feb. 15 meeting by town resident Ken Fredette, who’d spoken in 2022, as well.
The BCA consists of the select board, the town’s justices of the peace and the town clerk.
On Tuesday, the select board held a regular meeting during which board Chair Bruce Duchesne read a letter from Moreton. The letter is dated Feb. 17. In it, Moreton claims he learned of the BCA’s action to remove him from the voter checklist on Feb. 16.
A copy of the letter was obtained from the town clerk by the Rutland Herald on Thursday, a day after it was requested.
“As a resident of Wallingford, I have a long list of legal concerns about the board’s unprecedented decision beginning with the cryptic listing in the meeting agenda as ‘voter complaint’ which could be a possible violation of open meeting law as my name does not appear there,” states Moreton in the letter. “Unfortunately, if the board does not reverse its decision I feel that I must hire an attorney and appeal the decision in spite of the unnecessary ramifications it could have for the future of the town.”
The select board then voted to enter into an executive session to discuss Moreton’s letter, claiming that premature general public knowledge of the voter challenge would place the town at an unfair disadvantage.
Selectwoman Kathy Luzader said Thursday that after the board came out of executive session, it voted to recommend to the BCA that it reconvene and consider sending another challenge letter to Moreton.
Moreton said that currently he’s wintering in Rutland, comparing it to when people in New England spend their winters in Florida.
“I’ve got to have heat in the house I have out there, and I have some improvements to make. They should have been made last spring and summer but for various reasons it didn’t happen, through no fault of my own.” he said. “I don’t consider myself a resident of Rutland, I consider myself living in Rutland for about four months, then I’ll be back at the camp as I was last year.”
He plans to be back at his property on Wallingford Pond Road in late March or April, depending on the weather.
The property in question, according to Moreton, is a two-bedroom house with a loft; all it needs is heat and water. He plans to live there year-round once the property has those elements.
“I’ve found what I think are all sorts of problems with that meeting, and I’ve spoken with an attorney, and he’s contacting the board, and it’s in their hands,” said Moreton, regarding the BCA meeting last week.
He said the BCA should have at least sent him a second challenge letter, as there was no issue found with his residency last year following the first letter.
“And I think that’s what they’ve done, they’ve gotten themselves in a bind,” Moreton said.
He said the warning for the BCA meeting in March 2022 didn’t list his name where it said there was a voter complaint.
“The fact that they just had ‘voter complaint’ instead of ‘voter complaint challenging Bruce Moreton,’ so none of my supporters were there — that’s open meeting law right there,” he said.
Moreton said he’s spoken to an attorney about his status on the Mill River School Board.
“They can’t remove me from the board, is what we decided,” he said. “They can’t remove me from the board; all they can do is declare I’m not a resident, and you have to be a resident to run for the board. It’s one of those nebulous things out there, you know?”
He declined to identify his attorney.
Moreton said he’s been in email contact with Town Clerk Julie Sharon, who responded to a message from him saying she’s been asked by the select board to schedule a BCA meeting.
No BCA meeting had been warned as of Thursday afternoon.
The issue surrounding Moreton is on the Mill River School Board’s agenda for its March 1 meeting.
“There’s a lot in limbo right now, as far as I know, with appeals and lawyers involved, so hopefully at our meeting on the first we will have a little bit of an outcome where we can proceed to where we need to proceed,” Mill River School Board Chair Andrea Hawkins said. “It’s on the agenda for a discussion; if an action needs to be taken, then it will be taken but we have it on there anyway. We have not been able to discuss it as a full board.”
