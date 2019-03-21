WALLINGFORD — After the narrow defeat of the Select Board’s chairman in the March elections, the board isn’t done shuffling members quite yet.
According to draft minutes of Monday’s Select Board meeting, Selectman Gary Fredette submitted his letter of resignation, which was accepted by the board with a 4-0 vote.
Fredette said in an interview Thursday he knew several months ago he wanted to resign, but wished to see his term through budgeting season.
“Within the last year or so, a few issues came up in town,” he said. Many in town, he said, believe the Select Board is being unduly influenced by outside groups such as Rutland Regional Planning Commission and Vermont League of Cities and Towns, among others.
Fredette said he doesn’t believe this is the case, and feels every decision made by the board, whether it aligns with the wishes of another group or not, has been entirely a board decision. He said he hopes someone from the group that feels the town is being influenced will take his seat and see how the board truly works.
This was an unusual year in town elections, Fredette said. Typically, candidates for town office run unopposed. Fredette said quite often office holders hang on to their seats for no other reason than they feel no one else will step in.
According to the draft minutes, former selectman and board chairman Bill Brooks submitted a letter of interest to fill Fredette’s seat, as did Pat Pranger.
Fredette said Brooks was at the meeting, while Pranger was not. Fredette said the board decided not to fill his seat at that meeting, tabling the matter for April 1. Fredette said it seemed to him that Brooks was the clear choice to fill the seat, given his experience, knowledge, willingness and the fact he garnered 180 votes to his opponent’s 189.
John McClallen ran against and defeated Brooks on Town Meeting Day and won with 190 votes. A recount was held that left Brooks’ total unchanged, but threw out one of McClallan’s votes.
Selectman Nelson Tift, according to draft minutes, was chosen to be the board’s chairman.
Lynn Edmunds, a Wallingford resident and justice of the peace, said in a phone interview Thursday that many in town began feeling ostracized by the political process in October 2017 when the town plan was being overhauled. People feel outside groups are having more influence on town decisions than they should.
“I think it's structural, I don’t think you can pin it on any one group,” he said, adding that the issue doesn’t affect just Wallingford, but Vermont as a whole. With regard to the town plan, he said many feel it was once a planning document with data about the town, but, “now it’s just an agenda with action items.”
Reached by phone on Thursday, Pranger said she’s aware there’s a group in town that feels outsiders are leaning too much on Wallingford. She said personally she doesn’t feel one way or the other about it, and wanted to get on the Select Board in order to offer up another perspective.
Pranger said she’s been a resident of Wallingford for about 30 years and runs a certified personal accounting business. She said she has experience as a town auditor and lister, and has served on the board of trustees at Gilbert Hart Library for 14 years.
She said she heard through word of mouth that Fredette meant to resign, and so submitted her letter of interest.
“My grandfather said, if you’re going to (complain) about something, you should step up and fix it,” she said, adding that many new people have moved to Wallingford in recent years and want different things, and her skills as a communicator should serve the town well.
