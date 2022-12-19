This Christmas, the White House is full of ornaments made by local students.
Every year a collaboration between the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Park Foundation, chooses one school from each state to design and make ornaments by students, illustrating the places they call home. The ornaments decorate that state’s Christmas tree among the 58 state trees that surround the White House National Christmas Tree in the America Celebrates display, which is free and open to visitors throughout December.
This year Wallingford Elementary School was chosen as Vermont’s representative. More than 2,600 students ages 4 to 19 from schools nationwide participated.
“My superintendent, Brian Hill, sent out an email asking if anyone was interested in applying (to the program that chooses the schools),” said sixth-grade teacher Barbara Nauton. “I had to (go through) a whole application process and wait to hear whether we were chosen. The kids were super excited, they didn’t even know I had applied.” “We had a week and we dedicated a lot of time to it,” Nauton said. “They would do a design before putting it on the ornament, and I was impressed with all of their creativity.”
Using colored pencils and marker, they depicted mountain ranges and apple trees, purple clovers and sunsets, farms and foliage.
The Wallingford students emailed what the experience was like for them and what inspired their ornament design. “I just wanted to draw a moose because we have a lot of them in Vermont,” wrote Jordan Moffitt. “He is drinking maple syrup to show we have a lot of maple trees. He is holding a Red Clover because it is our state flower. Then I added the mountains in the background to make it colorful. I wanted to draw the best thing I could for others to see.”
“We have beautiful sunsets in Vermont and I love horses, plus the Morgan horse is our state animal,” Brylee Solari stated. “I put maple syrup in the cart being pulled by the horse because it is so popular here. I was so excited to learn our ornaments were going to be displayed in DC.”
“I put the word Vermont in the state colors underlined by our state flower the Red Clover,” wrote Thomas Burch. “A lot of our sunsets are over the mountains and are really nice. I included a maple tree being tapped on the hill to represent our famous maple syrup. It’s exciting to see our ornaments on the tree in DC and I’m glad people will see them.”
“I designed my ornament with maple trees because Vermont is famous for maple syrup,” stated Giuliana Galiano. “We are also well known for our apples so there is a trailer full of apples. I included mostly trees with mountains because we are the Green Mountain State.”
“It was exciting to see that my ornament was chosen for the website. I definitely didn’t expect it,” Galiano added. “It was really cool to see the pictures sent to us by a Mill River high school teacher sent to us from D.C.”
That teacher was Karen McCalla, librarian and tech integrationist at Mill River Union School and 2022 Vermont Teacher of the Year. McCalla helped organize another ornament project in which several teachers in the district had their students create self-portraits on ornaments, which are part of the White House Christmas decorations in the state dining room.
“Vermont was very well represented this year,” McCalla said.
“Karen went (to D.C.) and was super excited when she found out that we were there because she’s in the same district,” Nauton explained. “She took tons of pictures and videos for the kids because not a lot of the families have the means to go down.”
“We (had) a special reception inside the White House last weekend for the state teachers of the year who did ornaments for inside the White House decorations,” McCalla said. “I thought, I should find out what school in Vermont has done the state Christmas tree because I can take good pictures for them. And when I looked it up I was surprised to find out it was Wallingford.”
“Every (student) who submitted an ornament knows that their ornament is (there),” she said. “To be able to say my art is hanging in the White House very exciting.”
You can see photos of the National Christmas Tree and surrounding 58 trees on the President’s Park Facebook page.
