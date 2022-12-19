This Christmas, the White House is full of ornaments made by local students.

Every year a collaboration between the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Park Foundation, chooses one school from each state to design and make ornaments by students, illustrating the places they call home. The ornaments decorate that state’s Christmas tree among the 58 state trees that surround the White House National Christmas Tree in the America Celebrates display, which is free and open to visitors throughout December.

