WALLINGFORD — The budget is down.
The proposal before voters on Town Meeting Day is $740,565, a drop of $56,556 or 7.1 percent from last year's $797,121. In a separate article, voters are asked if they want to appropriate $10,000 for a recreation director.
Residents will vote on stabilizing the rescue squad's property taxes at $150 a year for five years and contributing $1,993 to the Regional Marketing Initiative. The town also has $89,620 in surplus from FEMA reimbursements, and voters are being asked if they wish to put that in a reserve fund for equipment replacement or emergency highway repairs.
Other ballot items include having taxes due over two payments in the course of the year, converting from elected to appointed constables and providing scholarships to be applied for at the Mill River Unified Union School District Office.
— Gordon Dritschilo
