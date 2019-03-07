WALLINGFORD — The chairman of the Select Board, Bill Brooks, has already called for a recount of an election he appears to have lost Tuesday by 10 votes.
Brooks, who first joined the Select Board in 2008, was one of three incumbents defeated during this year’s town meeting election. Select Board member Mark Tessier was defeated by challenger, Bruce Duchesne, 185-158.
For a position on the Mill River Unified Union School District board, Liz Filskov defeated board member Paul Rondinone, 237-124.
Wallingford Town Clerk Julie Sharon said she had gotten the request for a recount on Wednesday. Based on the rules regarding recounts in Vermont, she said she expected her office will take a second look at the ballots on Monday.
Sharon has been town clerk since 2013 but worked in the town offices since 2002. She said she can’t remember such a close vote.
John McClallen’s victory over Brooks, 190-180, means he won by about 51 percent.
On Wednesday, McClallen said he was not surprised that Brooks had asked for a recount in such a close race.
“That’s a good thing. Why not? Check it out, make sure it’s right. After all, it was kind of close,” he said with a laugh.
McClallen chalked the tight race up to Brooks’ solid reputation in Wallingford and his own background in service to causes like the Little League and the park association.
“He’s been around the town all his life, and I have been pretty much the same,” he said.
McClallen said he had been a constable in Wallingford years ago. He decided to run for office again to support the democratic process.
“There was no particular reason except I decided I wanted to serve in some capacity in the town. I also noticed quite often that when you go to vote on voting day, on Town Meeting Day, that you look down through the people running for the Select Board or the School Board and, what do you see, is one name in the box for Select Board, one name in the box for School Board or whatever the position happens to be,” he said.
McClallen said he was pleased to see on this year’s ballot, there were races for all the open seats.
“I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
McClallen said he wasn’t surprised to learn he had defeated an incumbent.
He said he didn’t think his opponent had spent much time campaigning in Wallingford.
But McClallen said he had a lot of admiration for Brooks who he believed ran for the Select Board to do good for Wallingford.
“I know Bill. I’ve known him ever since he was a little kid. I used to work with his father. He’s a good man,” he said.
Wallingford has seen many candidates who want to serve the town for the right reason, McClallen added.
“As far as I’m concerned, there’s nobody running for an office or serving the town that’s doing it because they want to do a crummy job,” he said.
If McClallen’s election is preserved by the recount, he said he’s looking forward to serving on the Select Board but doesn’t have a particular issue he plans to pursue over others.
“I have no agenda. I have no ax to grind,” he said.
McClallen summed up the reasons he decided to seek office.
“I felt like running, and so I did. It’s a free country, you know,” he said.
Brooks did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment on Wednesday.
