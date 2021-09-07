STARKSBORO – Police say a Charlotte man faces multiple following a fatal motorcycle accident on Route 17.
Vermont State Police say shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near the intersection of Route 17 E and Meadow Brook Drive.
Police say Calvin Morse, 21, was driving west when he attempted to make a left-hand turn. As Morse turned left, a 2002 Honda driven by George Hallock, 38, of Waltham, struck the passenger's side of Morse's 2017 Toyota Highlander. Hallock was ejected from his motorcycle. Hallock, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Both vehicles were totaled.
While speaking with Morse, troopers said they detected indicators of drug impairment. Morse was placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.
Morse was then transported to Porter Medical Center, where he consented to provide a sample of his blood, police said.
Morse was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on Nov. 1, on charges of DUI-drug and negligent operation with death resulting.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Starksboro Fire Department, Starksboro First Response, Bristol Rescue and Richmond Rescue.
