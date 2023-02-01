Two city locations will host warming shelters as temperature drop this week.
With wind-chill factors estimated to reach -40 degrees, BROC Community Action is providing the state’s extreme cold weather emergency overnight shelter at its 45 Union St. location, according to BROC CEO Tom Donahue.
This shelter will operate from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night this week. Trained staff and volunteers will be on hand to welcome and assist homeless people in need of shelter from the cold. Check in will be available until 10 p.m. each night. Dinner and a light breakfast will be provided. The shelter is pet friendly.
Elsewhere, Rutland United Methodist Church at 60 Strongs Ave. will provide a warming shelter Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. The church will offer breakfast both days.
People can call the shelter phone at 802-855-4813 starting Thursday.
