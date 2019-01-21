An extreme cold weather emergency shelter didn’t see a lot of use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday but Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC – Community Action in Southwestern Vermont said the extreme cold on Monday may bring in more people in need.
At the direction of the Vermont Emergency Management Agency and the Vermont Agency of Human Services, BROC in Rutland and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity in Burlington opened overnight shelters in their respective areas.
Donahue said the most guests at the Rutland shelter, which was located at Elks Lodge 345 on Pleasant Street, was five people. The capacity at the shelter was 43.
Donahue said staff at BROC would be trying to understand why usage was so low at what he said is called a “low-barrier” shelter.
People can use the shelter regardless of whether they’ve been drinking or doing drugs. Substances would be confiscated during the guest’s stay but would be returned in the morning. Animals are allowed to stay which has been a barrier in the past, Donahue said, for people who refused to be parted from their pets.
A guest brought a dog last year but as of Monday afternoon, no one had come to the 2019 shelter with a pet, Donahue added.
Donahue spoke on Monday afternoon, shortly before the emergency shelter was about to open before the final night of the snow and intense cold.
He said he had just spoken to Pastor Hannah Sotak, of the Rutland United Methodist Church, because they run a daytime warming shelter.
“They had five people as well. Don’t know if that’s a coincidence or not,” Donahue said.
The emergency shelter was essentially a sleeping shelter, open to accept visitors from the afternoon until 10:30 p.m. when the doors closed for the night. At 7:30 a.m., the shelter was emptied.
Jan F. Demers, executive director of the Champlain Valley OEO, said her emergency shelter has seen more than 20 people a night. She said on Monday afternoon, she was expecting similar or capacity numbers.
Demers said the greater use in Rutland might be because of the positive word-of-mouth from working with the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance.
“People know where they can come and that makes a difference,” she said.
While there was more guests, Demers said there were no problems Saturday or Sunday.
“Our mantra that we say over and over and over and over and over is, ‘Stay safe and warm, warm and safe, safe and warm.’ Don’t fixate on the rules but just make sure that people are warm and safe,” she said.
According to Demers, many of the guests are tired from being out in the cold all day and just want a warm, safe place to sleep.
The Burlington shelter was open Saturday through Monday. Demers said there was enough capacity that the emergency shelter was not needed on Friday.
Donahue said Patrick Farley, who had recently been exalted ruler of the Rutland Elks Lodge, had helped run the emergency shelter this year as he had in 2018. He made dinner, consisting of soup and sandwiches, and a hot breakfast for the guests.
A movie and popcorn was also provided every night.
According to Donahue, local agencies like BROC, the city’s fire and police departments and Mayor David Allaire did their best to get the word out about the availability of the emergency shelter.
Allaire, the police and firefighters posted the news to their social media sites.
“Our social media posts were close to 40,000 and that’s because everybody was sharing it. We asked them to and they did,” he said.
BROC staff also went out around the city on Saturday to places where people might go, like corner stores, to tell people who might need a place to stay about the shelter.
“But that didn’t really result in people coming into the shelter,” he said.
Donahue said one reason he was happy to see the emergency shelter return to the Elks was that the warming shelter was something new. Keeping the same hours and having the same staff may make people more comfortable utilizing the shelter if it’s activated again, he added.
For further information, call the BROC – Community Action Shelter Phone at 802-558-9477.
