A Springfield man is wanted on a $50 warrant after failing to appear Monday in Rutland criminal court to be arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening.
Erik Doolittle, 45, of Springfield, is accused of making threats in Rutland on Jan. 1.
Police said they got a report of a man who “appeared to be intoxicated” and had been asking people for money. Police were told that when people declined to give him money, the man “made reference to pulling out a gun if necessary.”
Police found Doolittle in the parking lot of a South Main Street business, according to a police affidavit. After he was handcuffed, he told police, “I'll rip through these cuffs and (expletive) smoke you.”
The affidavit said Doolittle gave police a breath sample that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.284 percent, more than 3½ times the legal limit in Vermont of 0.08 percent.
Police spoke to the man who called them. He said Doolittle was asking for money and telling them, “Don't make me pull out my .45.”
The charge against Doolittle is punishable by up to a year in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.