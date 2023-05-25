EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board may still decide to ditch the “Raiders” name U-32 sports teams have used since the middle-high school opened on Gallison Hill in 1971, but it isn’t a slam dunk.
Board members agreed Wednesday night to defer an up-or-down vote that will decide the fate of the “Raiders” until the June 21 meeting.
The non-decision decision came even as some board members signaled they’d experienced a change of heart on the need for the name change; others expressed interest in hearing from the community, offering mild surprise more citizens weren’t in attendance.
Those who were — three individuals spoke — all questioned the need for the name change in response to a complaint that was subsequently withdrawn and a state-mandated policy that is open to interpretation.
Last month, a clear majority of the board indicated they believed the “Raiders” name ran afoul of the board-adopted policy’s prohibition against “school branding that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions or other characteristics that are specific to … any person, group of persons or organization associated with the repression of others.”
“Raiders,” most agreed at the time, were by their nature associated with the “repression” of others, though history is replete with examples that suggest that isn’t always the case, some argued.
U-32 English teacher Alden Bird cited one of them — John Brown’s historic raid on Harper’s Ferry — in a thought-provoking email School Director Diane Nichols-Fleming shared with the rest of the board.
Bird, who lives in Berlin, indicated he was opposed to the name change for a variety of reasons, while suggesting the board consider Brown’s failed foray into what is now West Virginia on Oct. 16-18, 1859.
“This event, which is always defined explicitly as a ‘raid’ … is widely considered to be the precipitating cause of the Civil War, and a seminal moment in the movement to abolish slavery,” Bird wrote. “John Brown is an example of a ‘raider’ whose cause — emancipation — was a positive one. Surely no would claim that John Brown was ‘repressing others’; he was fighting for a noble cause. When the state describes ‘repression of others,’ they were talking about discrimination, not about abolitionism.”
Bird’s email was at least cause for pause for Nichols-Fleming, who was among those who said last month she believed the “Raiders” name violated the board’s policy and should be changed.
Nichols-Fleming didn’t sound so sure on Wednesday.
“If I knew of people who were being held captive and forced to do slave labor, I would want to raid to free them,” she said. “There’s no other way to describe it. It’s a ‘raid.’”
The concept of righteous raiders was a new wrinkle for board members, who were repeatedly urged by Chair Flor Diaz-Smith to embrace their role as “agents of change.”
Diaz-Smith still seemed ready to turn the page on “Raiders.”
“By being open to different things, it doesn’t mean that we’re negating the past. It doesn’t mean that we’re canceling the past,” she said. “It just means we’re moving forward together with … what we value in our communities, what we want our kids to be.”
School Director Mckalyn Leclerc said that was a worthwhile conversation, but it was “beyond the scope” of the narrow question before the board.
“I think it’s important that we remain clear on our task with this question, which is: ‘Does it violate our policy?’” she said of the name.
Leclerc said her position on that had “evolved” since the board last met and believed that while “Raiders” may have a violent connotation, it isn’t inherently repressive. She said that doesn’t mean the board couldn’t entertain changing it, but she didn’t believe the policy could be used as a shield for doing so.
While some board members arrived expecting to make a decision Wednesday night, others said that wasn’t their understanding.
While the meeting’s warned agenda did make reference to the school mascot and mascot policy, Superintendent Meagan Roy said it did not indicate the board would be deciding whether to change the U-32 mascot. She said that could explain the absence of the turnout some were expecting, but didn’t materialize.
“Even this board is not 100% sure you’re making a decision tonight,” she said, when that possibility was still on the table.
Some, like School Director Jonathan Goddard, said they very much wanted to hear from their constituents, and others, like School Director Kari Bradley, suggested deferring a decision to a date certain would be prudent from a public relations perspective.
School Director Chris McVeigh said he was “on the fence.”
“Folks not showing up is a choice,” he said, acknowledging he was surprised more people didn’t.
Those that did — residents Kim Bolduc, Dan Gauthier and Rose London — all expressed reservations about a change.
As requested, Roy and U-32 Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate delivered a process for choosing a new name if the board decides to move on from the Raiders and the school’s knight mascot.
It’s one that wouldn’t start until at least October, involve educational outreach and the solicitation of alternative names and logos that would be vetted and narrowed to a short list that would be put to a student vote with the selection made by early next year.
According to the plan, the change wouldn’t go into effect until fall 2024 — after new uniforms are purchased for all athletic teams, scoreboards are replaced, “Raiders” is stripped from the gym floor and other places on campus.
The expense of the uniforms alone is estimated to be $125,000.
Bradley, who expressed reservations about making the change last month, said the board should commit to making a definitive decision at its June 21 meeting. However, he also expressed concern about potentially disrupting a just-launched strategic planning process.
“If the vote is ‘yes,’ we want to make a change I think we should consider … not start(ing) the process that was outlined … until after the strategic planning process is completed so it doesn’t interfere with one of the most important things we will ever do on this board.”
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.