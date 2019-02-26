EAST MONTPELIER — The only two school boards in the Washington Central Supervisory Union that didn’t join a lawsuit challenging a state-imposed merger have lawyered up.
Board members responsible for overseeing operations at East Montpelier’s elementary school and U-32 Middle and High School aren’t interested in attacking Act 46, but they do want to weigh their options, and any associated risks, before deciding how to proceed.
Concerned that the window for proposing budgets to operate their currently autonomous schools is slowly closing while they are waiting for a judge to rule on a preliminary injunction requested in one of three pending Act 46 lawsuits, both boards have unanimously agreed to seek legal advice.
East Montpelier school directors made the decision during a hastily warned meeting Friday afternoon, and their counterparts at U-32 followed suit during their own special meeting Monday night.
They could have company.
Two other Washington Central school boards — one in Middlesex; the other in Worcester — will decide this week how to proceed during what most agree are uncertain times for many Vermont school districts, including the six in Washington Central that have been ordered to merge by July 1.
The Middlesex School Board will consider the question during a special meeting Wednesday; Worcester school directors have scheduled a similar session for Thursday night.
Unlike their counterparts in the East Montpelier and U-32 districts, the school boards in Middlesex and Worcester are parties to one of the pending lawsuits. However, none of those four boards chose to warn typical Town Meeting Day budget votes next week. All opted to wait for clarity that hasn’t yet come.
By contrast, their sister school boards in Berlin and Calais each agreed last month to warn Town Meeting Day votes on budgets for their respective elementary schools. Neither of those boards collectively consulted with a lawyer before asking voters to approve budgets for school districts that — unless something changes — are scheduled to cease operations on June 30.
Superintendent Bill Kimball recommended East Montpelier school directors seek legal help on Friday and offered similar advice to the U-32 School Board on Monday.
Kimball offered both boards the names of four lawyers who have experience with the supervisory union. However, he stressed he couldn’t comfortably pick one, much less make the threshold decision that one should be retained in what has become a politically charged climate surrounding the school district merger.
The East Montpelier board unanimously voted to consult with Chris Leopold, who has been working with a committee on articles of agreement for the merged pre-K-12 district. Members agreed the narrow focus of that consultation should involve budget and contractual questions needed to maintain seamless operation of the East Montpelier Elementary School during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The U-32 board approved a similar scope and agreed to retain Leopold for the same scope of work and pursue a cost-sharing arrangement with the East Montpelier board, and potentially the boards in Middlesex and Worcester.
Though the vote was unanimous in the end, U-32 School Director Scott Thompson questioned the need to consult with a lawyer and later suggested picking a different attorney.
A Calais resident and vocal critic of Act 46, Thompson is personally a plaintiff in one of the pending lawsuits. On Monday he pushed back on Kimball’s recommendation the board would be wise to speak with an attorney before performing what he characterized as one of its “elemental functions.”
“It … kind of feels wrong to me that even such a basic step as warning our budget that we have to seek legal counsel,” he said.
Thompson said his strong preference was to warn a vote on the U-32 budget for April 9.
“I have this sense that there’s this weird game of chicken going on, where our budget is a piece in play and I would like to take it out of play,” Thompson said, suggesting a “steady stream of legal advice” with respect to Act 46 hadn’t been super helpful to date.
“At a certain point it’s our job to do our job,” he added, describing a decision to warn a vote on a U-32-only budget as a “sensible and safe” course of action.
“It’s not pretty it’s not elegant but I just want to build in that redundancy so we don’t get stuck in a bind without a budget,” he said.
That same argument was made unsuccessfully last week by those who argued it was a mistake to adjourn the organizational meeting for the merged district until after a decision on the requested preliminary injunction is issued. That, they feared, would jeopardize the chances of having a voter-approved budget for the merged district in place by July 1 — a fact that could potentially require the new district to operate on 87.5 percent of the money districts in Washington Central are spending this year.
Kimball said it is not yet clear how that meeting can be reconvened, but with an April 15 deadline for offering contracts to teachers and support staff looming his primary concern involves dealing with an unprecedented budget cycle.
“That’s my No. 1 question,” he said, stressing he doesn’t have answers.
While Thompson pressed the board to warn the budget vote and worry about the ramifications later, others on the board said they could not support that approach.
“I would not be comfortable going forward without legal counsel,” said School Director Kari Bradley.
School Director Carl Witke agreed.
“I don’t know enough to be confident moving forward without the advice of a decent lawyer,” he said.
Thompson was pushing for a lawyer other than the one retained by the East Montpelier board. He acknowledged soliciting a second opinion would be an added expense, but could prove useful.
The logistics of coordinating joint meetings of at least two, and perhaps as many as four, boards and two lawyers in the next few days aside, Witke struggled with the cost.
“I’m not inclined to spend twice as much as I need to,” he said.
Kimball said he is hoping to arrange a meeting with Leopold by next Tuesday, and was instructed by the U-32 board to prepare a warning for an April 9 vote on the high school budget for its consideration next Wednesday.
The April 9 date was suggested by Thompson and could be used by other boards if they decide to warn separate votes on budgets for their schools.
