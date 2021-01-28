EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board is investing in a blueprint to improve student achievement in a pre-K-12 system that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
That’s the goal, according to Superintendent Bryan Olkowski, who this week described a recently commissioned curriculum management review as “a powerful tool” to assess how the district is doing and a key step in a multiyear strategic planning process.
Olkowski said the review, which will be conducted by the Iowa-based educational consulting firm Curriculum Management Solutions, will be a comprehensive and diagnostic evaluation of every aspect of the district’s curriculum — from design and delivery, to alignment between the district’s five pre-K-6 elementary schools and U-32.
“The review is designed to determine the degree to which the written, taught and tested curricula are aligned and the extent to which all district resources are organized to support development and delivery of the curricula,” Olkowski said.
The the first-year superintendent of a district that is a product of an 18-month-old merger explained the pending study in simpler terms while praising the board for making what he views as an important investment.
“It takes courage to look under the hood,” he said.
The “under the hood” analogy is as good a way as any to describe the deep dive school officials expect the newly hired consultant to take into how the district does what it does with an eye toward how it might do it better.
“This review is an amazing opportunity for the district to review its current practices and consider alternative possibilities to determine how to best align district resources to improve educational outcomes for all children,” Olkowski said, when announcing the launch of an initiative that will be financed with nearly $36,000 in available grant funds and begin almost immediately.
Surveys are in the works and should start circulating as early as next week as the consultants attempt to collect feedback from stakeholders ranging from school administrators and teachers to parents and caregivers. Site visits to the schools will be conducted Feb. 8-10 and will include classroom observations across the district, as well as interviews with representatives of those same stakeholder groups.
It’s self-examination relying on an outside eye and isn’t designed to determine how the district stacks up to other districts.
“We’re comparing ourselves to ourselves,” Olkowski said, noting a key piece of the review will involve analyzing documents — from locally generated student learning outcomes to proficiency-based graduation requirements — and assessing whether there might be better ways to meet those objectives.
Olkowski stressed the focus of the review is not on individual schools or teachers, but rather on providing teachers and administrators across the district with direction for future planning and decision making.
Curriculum Director Jennifer Miller-Arsenault echoed that assessment.
“We are hopeful that the curriculum review will ... yield information for us that will poise us to serve our students — all of our students — better and more effectively in the future,” she said.
Olkowski said the report that will be generated as a result of the review will is scheduled to be finished by mid-May and will serve as a springboard for a data-driven strategic planning process that has been discussed and endorsed by board members including Chairman Scott Thompson and School Director Flor Diaz-Smith.
Thompson heaped praise on a school system that, due to the efforts of employees at every level, has functioned near normally in the midst of a pandemic, while praising Olkowski’s leadership team for their forethought.
“They’re ... looking beyond the present crisis in order to set ourselves up for a renaissance of educational opportunities and achievement in the lives of our students,” he said.
Diaz-Smith offered a similar perspective, describing the anticipated report as an important “data point” that could help inform short-term decisions and a foundational piece of a longer term planning process.
“The curriculum review will help us set goals as a board and guide us as we continue to ask ourselves: ‘Are we structured the way that we need to be structured to best serve our students in Washington Central?’” she said.
Though the timing might seem odd given the ongoing public health crisis, Olkowski said he is confident the review — including site visits — could be safely completed and will yield the kind of meaningful information that will be useful to the board.
