State wildlife officials say birds of prey are looking for food along the highways this time of year and ask drivers to be mindful and avoid hitting them.
Hawks and owls sometimes get hit by cars when they swoop down to attack prey traveling on the road, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department. Most times the bird dies from the collision, but occasionally they survive and are able to be rehabilitated, as in a recent incident in Brookline involving a barred owl. The department said Game Warden Kelly Price managed to capture the owl, which suffered a broken wing, and take it to the VT-NH Veterinary Clinic in Dummerston.
“There are not enough accolades to express my gratitude for Dr. Ron Svec and his amazing staff for what they do for these animals,” said Price in a release. “For over 17 years they have provided free medical care and rehabilitation for birds of prey. This clinic is the only one in the area Federally licensed to care for and handle birds of prey. I could not successfully do my part in protecting these beautiful birds without the help of Dr. Svec.”
Some of these birds are able to be released, but some can no longer survive in the wild because of their injuries. These birds, according to the department, are taken to places where they become part of educational programs and are cared for and exhibited.
