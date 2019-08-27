Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said Tuesday that the difficulties converting to a new water billing system are worrisome, but difficulties were always expected.
The latest mishap, announced Monday, consisted of FATHOM Water Services — the company overseeing the city’s conversion to a smart meter system and handling billing — accidentally sending out test bills that were never meant to be mailed. The company said anyone getting a bill with a date of Oct. 1 and a due date of Sept. 26 can ignore it, and that the real bills should arrive around Oct. 1 with a due date of Nov. 1.
FATHOM Vice President Brad Dreier said Tuesday that the company was still investigating how the erroneous bills were sent out.
“We’re getting to the root cause of the issue but exactly how it happened has not been determined yet,” he said.
FATHOM had a major hiccup when one user received notices about changing over meters meant for more than 100 other customers.
“The previous round, we had to do a bunch of estimated bills because the technology had screwed up,” Wennberg said. “The radios we put in, several hundred of them, were set wrong by the manufacturer. ... That was a technical issue and it did get resolved. The bills were estimated based on previous bills. Some of those estimates had to be revised. We did a whole bunch of revisions during that cycle.”
Wennberg said the sending out of the erroneous bills had shaken his confidence in FATHOM “quite significantly.”
“It boggles the mind how this could happen,” he said. “We’re asking the question what kind of internal controls they have. ... I suspect they’re going to be stronger in the near future. ... From a standpoint of bill accuracy or the next bill run ... it doesn’t really affect anything. From a standpoint of public confusion and public confidence and public relations, it’s an unmitigated disaster.”
However, Wennberg said he still believed moving forward with FATHOM would ultimately prove beneficial to the city, and even if the city wanted to switch vendors, it would mean “a level of chaos and uncertainty that we couldn’t even imagine.”
“Unfortunately, in order to get from where we were to where we want to be, it’s like tiptoeing through a minefield and FATHOM has managed to step on a couple mines this quarter,” he said. “That’s not good. ... We have to hold them accountable and make them responsible for their work.”
Wennberg also noted that the billing was never flawless when the city was doing it.
“One of the main reasons for wanting to change was we had a number of errors and problems with the previous system,” he said.
Wennberg said the changeover revealed several people who had been on city water for years without getting a bill.
“We found a lot of stuff that was screwed up,” he said. “That’s one advantage of going through an arduous transition like this — all that stuff gets scrubbed out of the system.”
Dreier said the erroneous bills, at least, should be a one-time occurrence.
“Personally, I’m 100% confident it won’t happen again at this point,” he said. “To the best of my knowledge, it has not happened before. If it did, it was a long, long time ago. ... I think what I really want to say is, we sincerely apologize for any issues and inconvenience this has caused. We will do everything to rebuild the trust we want to have with our customers, the citizens and the city of Rutland.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.