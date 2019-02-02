MONTPELIER – A water main break in the Capital City early Saturday morning inundated Main Street with a torrent of water that quickly froze, turning the street into an ice rink and disrupting traffic through the downtown.
It was the second major water main break in the city after a 12-inch main ruptured on Elm Street closing traffic in both directions on Route 12 during morning rush hour on Tuesday and affecting water supply to high elevations, with a boil-water notice in effect for four days.
Saturday’s flooding was caused by a break in an 8-inch water main at the intersection of Nelson and Ridge streets, starting at about 5 a.m. Because of the elevation, water flowed down Nelson Street into Barre Street and onto Main Street. Dramatic video on WCAX-TV showed Main Street looking more like a fast-flowing river all the way down to School Street with reports that the water depth was over three feet outside the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. However, there was only minor flooding in some business basements, with several businesses on Main Street still open for business. Main Street reopened to traffic at 11:30 a.m. while a boil-water notice was issued for Nelson and Marvin street only until tests show the water is safe to drink.
Main Street between Barre and State streets was closed to traffic during the morning with Public Works Department crews using heavy machinery to remove a thick layer of ice more than a foot deep. Crews were also trying to remove ice from water catch basins below the street to restore drainage flow.
A DPW crew was busy at the site of the break, digging up the street with an excavator.
“The water ran all the way down to School Street, about a foot deep,” said Sid Cushing, Water-Sewer Department foreman. “There’s also about 10 inches of gravel all the way down Barre Street. The street crews are on Main Street, working on opening it up.”
Back at the intersection of State and Main streets, Kevin Crossett was on his way back to his store, Guitar Sam, gingerly navigating the icy streets and sidewalks.
“It could have been a lot worse; I think we dodged a bullet in a way,” Crossett said. “But then again, I haven’t spoken with everybody in our section of Main Street.
“However, Eric Bigglestone at Capitol Stationers said he’s got water pouring into the basement. He’s right there on the corner, so he’s going to get it before anybody else. I checked our basement, and we had some water coming down the wall; it was just wet, no accumulation,” he added.
Crossett paid tribute to the DPW crews working in sub-zero temperatures as they waded in water almost up to their knees, clearing street drains.
“As with the last water main break, it’s so cold for the municipal people who have to be out here doing this; it’s cruel but they do an amazing job,” Crossett said. “When you think about going down into the earth, playing ‘Where’s Waldo,’ with that size of equipment and that kind of linear possibility about where the break might be, it’s incredible.”
At Bagito’s Bagels on Main Street, baker Darryl Griffith said he arrived at work at 5:30 a.m. to see water pouring down Main Street.
“It wasn’t that deep at this end of Main Street but the Fire Department told me it was two to three feet deep down at the other end of Main Street,” Griffith said. “Someone told me the street crew guys were standing knee deep in water, trying to clear the street.”
Fire Department Lt. Dana Huoppi said there was only minor basement flooding as a result of the water main break. Other areas affected, he said, included parts of Langdon and School streets, and the parking lot off Langdon Street, which had more than a foot of water frozen in place.
I believe, the way it looks, that probably within the hour, Main Street will be back open,” said Huoppi, at 11:20 a.m. “Then they’re going to have to do some work on Barre Street, and Nelson Street will be closed for an extended period of town because of serious washout.
“Everybody is safe; other than some minor water in basements, there’s no major damage to anyone’s property that’s been reported to us,” he added.
