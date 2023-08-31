FAIR HAVEN — Two consecutive breaks in a water main have left the town without water service, leading to the closure of both local schools.
A message through VT-Alert sent at 2:36 p.m. Thursday stated that the town is distributing drinking water at the Town Hall.
The first break occurred Wednesday and put the town under a boil-water notice.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the break occurred in the afternoon in the water main that runs down Airport Road between Green Mountain Mobile Manor and the highway underpass. While the mobile home park has had water issues in the past, the break was unrelated to the park.
At the time, Gunter said the water main is at least 7 feet underground and that the boil-water notice could last for as long as 48 hours.
That was Wednesday. On Thursday, not long after the first break was repaired, the same line broke again in a different spot. Gunter said Thursday morning that he’d only just learned about it, and was working on ordering pallets of potable water to be distributed either from the Town Hall or another location.
Select Board Chair Bob Richards said Thursday that he was at work and had just read an email telling him the water main was fixed only for his next email to tell him of another break.
Richards said the town learned of the first break when the schools contacted it, plus some folks living along Airport Road.
“The guys worked all night and got it back up and working a little while ago, and they started the process of opening valves and reinstating different zones of the water as they go,” said Richards of the first break. “The main line blew again someplace further down.”
The town’s Department of Public Works, Water and Sewer Department and others had been working for more than 24 hours when the second break occurred, said Richards.
He praised the workers, who included people from Fabian Earth Moving, in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“The break is huge coupled with saturated ground from all the rain makes this job especially complicated,” he wrote. "The crack in (a) relatively new pipe is close to 10 (feet). Our guys and outside contractor Fabian are working to get us back on line."
The town was without water Thursday morning, according to Richards.
The water pipe in question is believed to have been installed sometime in the 1980s, said Richards, making it a relatively new pipe. He said he’s not sure what caused the break. He suspects it is connected to the extensive rainfall as of late, but stressed that he’s not certain.
Brooke Olsen-Farrell, superintendent of Slate Valley Unified School District, said Thursday that Fair Haven Grade School and Fair Haven Union Middle and High School closed early Wednesday, at around 1:45 p.m., and the decision was made later that day to close school for the following day.
“If we can have some reasonable assurances that water will be restored, we can have school tomorrow, but I also don’t want kids to get here only to have to turn around and go home,” she said.
She planned to announce through social media, emails and automated calls whether school would be open Friday.
The district is working to get drinking water and bag meals together in case school is open Friday. If they’re open, said Olsen-Farrell, water will likely still have to be boiled.
The water issue occurred on the first day students were back from summer break.
“People were very understanding, but being the first day of school, especially with kindergarten students, all the new students to the school, emergency contacts might not have been fully updated yet, all of those things, so certainly kids were unsure exactly where to go, so it was a little more chaotic than it might normally have been; however, staff was super professional, handled it like champs. The kids were great and families were super understanding,” she said. “We made it work, and we were able to get all the kids home.”
Fair Haven American Legion Post 49 announced around 1 p.m. Thursday that it would close that day because of the water main break.
Revive Church announced on its Facebook page that it has water for individuals in need of it. The limit is one case per vehicle until the supply runs out. “We do have open bathrooms and a hose for those who wish to clean up if needed,” the post reads. The church is at 799 South Main St.