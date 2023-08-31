FH water main

Fair Haven municipal workers inspect a broken water main in town Wednesday. A series of breaks left the town without water Thursday.

 Provided photo

FAIR HAVEN — Two consecutive breaks in a water main have left the town without water service, leading to the closure of both local schools.

A message through VT-Alert sent at 2:36 p.m. Thursday stated that the town is distributing drinking water at the Town Hall.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

