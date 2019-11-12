The vendor overseeing the city’s new water system is about to go out of business.
Mayor David Allaire announced Tuesday that he had been informed that FATHOM Water Systems was poised to “cease operations” and that city officials were working to determine what that would mean for Rutland. A call to FATHOM was not returned late Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t have a clue what’s behind it all,” Allaire said. “We were just notified over the weekend they were dissolving.”
The city contracted with FATHOM to manage the changeover to the new smart meters, and the company was going to handle billing through the new system once the changeover was complete.
Allaire noted that the changeover was 85% complete and that the Department of Public Works had already taken responsibility for the remaining installations. He said future payments on water bills should be made in-person at City Hall or mailed to PO Box 969, Rutland, VT 05701.
“We own all the hardware,” Allaire said. “There haven’t been any payments made in a few months. In that regard, we’re in a good position. The next billing period isn’t until Jan. 1, so we have a little time.”
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said that FATHOM has offered to set the city up with a transitional vendor, and that the city is looking at others.
“We’ve got a lot of homework to do,” he said. “It’s going to be a bit of a scramble over here. ... Our goal is to try to find a resolution of this that imposes the least change and complication for our customers. We can handle, initially, a lot of stuff. If the result of this is hassle for a lot of customers, we’re not going to be very fond of that.”
The changeover saw a series of mishaps, culminating in FATHOM sending out a print run of test bills that were never meant to be mailed to customers. This drew the ire of several city officials, and resulted in the Board of Aldermen scheduling monthly meetings of the Public Works Committee to more closely monitor the changeover. The next of those meetings is scheduled for Thursday.
Wennberg said the city was already looking at re-assuming some of the duties it delegated to FATHOM under the service contract, such as collections and taking calls about billing questions.
“Now, we can tailor the services we’re looking for to address those,” he said.
Wennberg said the online portal, which lets customers monitor their water use, is still working and will continue to do so.
Wennberg said FATHOM looked like a good bet for handling the changeover because it offered comprehensive services. In situations like one that arose early in the changeover where the radios that collected data from the meter were not working, Wennberg said he could just tell FATHOM’s project manager to sort it out rather than personally figure out which of several vendors was responsible for the problem. When the city put out a request for proposals on the changeover, FATHOM’s was the only bid.
