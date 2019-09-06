Members of various Vermont swift water rescue teams, who traveled south for possible deployment during Hurricane Dorian are expected to be home this weekend, according to Patrick McLaughlin, a fire marshal and the Vermont Urban Search and Rescue Team Planning Manager for the Vermont Division of Fire Safety.
McLaughlin said the emergency responders who belong to Vermont Task Force 1 Swift Water Rescue Team, who are from the Vermont Division of Fire Safety, fire departments from Burlington, Hartford, Springfield, Williston and Lebanon, New Hampshire and Colchester Technical Rescue, were asked to come to Florida last weekend by Florida officials through the Emergency Management Compact, a nationwide mutual aid agreement for all the state emergency management agencies.
“Florida reached out to all of them and Vermont put in an offer for our swift water team to respond down there,” McLaughlin said.
The members were on the road when Florida officials re-evaluated their need.
“They decided to cancel their request. At the same time, North Carolina was realizing that Florida was dropping some of their teams and they saw that the track (of the hurricane) had changed and they were going to need some resources and some assets. They put a request in to Vermont Emergency Management and we were able to fulfill their request for a swift water rescue team,” McLaughlin said.
On Thursday, McLaughlin said he was in touch with the 15-member team in North Carolina.
At that time, they were staging on the coast of North Carolina and ready for deployment in response to the hurricane.
The team spent time training in Greensboro doing water training on the boats as well as training with the throw-bags and global positioning system, or GPS training.
According to McLaughlin, while the team members come from across Vermont, they train together as a team once a month on different disciplines like trench rescue, wide-area search, building collapse, swift water rescue and confined-space entries, so they are “pretty proficient.”
“But if we’re going to be working with a team from a different state, we want to make sure all the radios work together and things of that nature. So giving us that time in staging really does build team camaraderie and also checks all the logistics that we may need during an emergency response,” McLaughlin said.
They spent Wednesday in Elizabethtown before being deployed on Thursday to the coast.
The estimated time for the team members to be out-of-state had been 12 to 14 days but McLaughlin said as of Friday afternoon, they had been released and were expected back in Vermont soon.
Swift water rescue teams assisted Vermont in the past, McLaughlin noted.
“There were a lot of states that were able able to do what we’re doing now when (Tropical Storm) Irene came (in 2011). We had a lot of other states come into Vermont to help us so now that we can stand on our two feet during a storm, we can offer assistance. We feel like we can pay it back,” he said.
McLaughlin, a swift water rescue technician himself, said even when the team was in South Carolina, there were enough specialized emergency responders to step in if needed.
McLaughlin said Task Force 1 has been deployed out of state two or three times. He said it’s happened about once a year, usually in response to hurricanes.
In Vermont, the team deploys four to six times a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.