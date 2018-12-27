In less than a month, Rutland will begin an overhaul of its water metering system, installing 4,700 new Fathom-brand water meters that Department of Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said will shave $130,000 the city’s annual budget.
“We’re comfortable saying we won’t have to raise rates,” Wennberg said. “The board passed the water-sewer rates and budgets ... those rates are set.”
Wennberg said the city water system has 6,245 water meters and 3,700 had been replaced since 2002. He said the industry standard is to replace meters every 15 years.
The transition will run up two separate bills — $247,000 in start-up costs for equipment, and annual $617,000 payments to Fathom over a 15-year lease.
An audit of the new metering system was just completed, so the DPW can begin replacing or updating every meter installed before 2013 while the newer ones are retrofitted, beginning in January.
“We spent a year studying this,” Wennberg said. “At the rate we were putting meters in, there was no way we could take advantage of new technology. ... We expect this is going to pay for itself right in the first year.”
The system includes new meters, a new billing platform and advanced metering infrastructure, and a fixed-base network similar to what’s used at Green Mountain Power.
The meters will be tested every hour instead of once per quarter, enabling the department to proactively locate small leaks.
“It’s a network of communications around the city that’s very much like Wi-Fi,” Wennberg said. “It creates a smart city. If somebody has a leaky toilet or something like that, it will detect that. ... It will send a text or an email, or the system will notify us and we’ll reach out to them.”
In an interview earlier this year, Wennberg said an average household in Rutland pays about $50 to $70 a month for water and sewer, but the old system proved inefficient and, many times, faulty.
In May, the Public Works Committee voted unanimously to recommend the Board of Aldermen authorize Mayor David Allaire to enter into a 15-year agreement with Fathom to install the system.
The Neptune-brand meters are read every three months, so a leak might go unnoticed for an extended period of time racking up thousands on water bills issued at the end of every quarter.
“We’re in the vicinity of 20 to 30 water leaks a year right now,” Wennberg said. “In the wintertime, it’s about one per week on average. That’s a high number.”
Wennberg said leaks account for eight out of every 10 malfunctions tracked using the current system.
Another change residents are likely to see is water bills rising 5 to 10 percent because of more accurate meters, he said.
“When they get to be 15 years old or so, they start to run slow,” Wennberg said. “People with newer meters or accurate meters are paying their fair share. With the older meters, probably not. They’re probably getting some percentage of their water for free.”
Until recently, Wennberg said, the city pumped an average of 2.4 million gallons a day but only billed for 1.1 million gallons, leaving 1.3 million gallons — more than half — unaccounted for.
“It’s an unacceptably high number,” he said. “A good target is 10 percent.”
Another advantage to the new system, Wennberg said, will be the eventual switch from quarterly to monthly billing periods, and more payment options available through an online portal where they can set thresholds for how much money they want to spend every month.
“It makes it easier if (bills are issued) 12 times a year instead of four,” Wennberg said.
Though the next water bill residents will receive will be exactly like the one before, residents can expect to receive new, different bills in April.
The DPW will contact residents during the next six months through social media, postcards and other forms of outreach to plan appointments with metering specialists. Wennberg said residents should prepare a 2-hour window for the installation, though most visits won’t take longer than 20 minutes.
Wennberg said they’re hiring seasonal city workers managed by a separate entity to train for the 3-day-a-week 6-month installation period, completing one neighborhood at a time.
“We’ve never tried to do 6,500 meters in 6 months,” Wennberg said. “These guys have done large cities. They’re going to make sure we take care of everybody.”
