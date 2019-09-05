BARRE - A Waterbury man has been sentenced to a year behind bars for injuring a woman in a car crash and fleeing the scene in 2016.
Danny Lee Hanson, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to 11 months and 29 days to one year to serve on felony counts of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury resulting. Hanson pleaded guilty to the charges in May. He is being housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The state agreed to drop two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, per the plea agreement.
According to the affidavit of AJ Mazzilli, of the Waterbury police, a two-car crash was reported on Waterbury-Stowe Road in March 2016. Mazzilli said he went to the scene and spoke to the victim who was complaining of head and neck pain. The woman told Mazzilli she was stopped a red light when someone hit her from behind.
Mazzilli said the impact was so violent that the victim’s rear tires were flattened. He said the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim drove backwards, hid the vehicle by the town's sewer and water pump station and then left on foot. The front bumper and license plate from the vehicle were still at the scene, according to the affidavit.
Mazzilli said police found two recently consumed 25-ounce beer cans inside the vehicle. There was also a prescription drug bottle that Mazzilli said had Hanson's name on it. When he called for a tow truck, Mazzilli said the tow driver knew Hanson and called him. Mazzilli listened in on the call and said Hanson sounded intoxicated because his speech was slurred.
Mazzilli said he later learned the victim suffered whiplash to her neck and lower back, had bruising from the seat belt she was wearing and had a swollen wrist. Mazzilli said he had the beer cans tested for DNA and they came back as a match for Hanson, whose DNA was recorded in the law enforcement database because of his prior criminal record. Hanson has previous felony convictions of possession of stolen property in 2012, driving under the influence for the third time in 2012 and false token in 1997.
Hanson pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor counts of retail theft and violating conditions of release as well. He was sentenced to 29 to 30 days to serve, which will run concurrent to the sentence for the crash.
In that case, police said Hanson stole two DVDs from the Berlin Walmart. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.03 percent at the time and he had conditions in place from the charges from the crash barring him from drinking alcohol.
