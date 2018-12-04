MONTPELIER — The Vermont Watershed Grants Program is accepting applications now until Feb. 15, 2019, for projects that protect, increase enjoyment of and restore Vermont lakes, streams, rivers and ponds.
The grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, nonprofit organizations and water-related citizen groups.
There is $85,000 available for three different categories that each have a maximum amount for each project: education and outreach ($5,000), planning, assessment, inventory and monitoring ($3,500) and on-the-ground implementation ($10,000).
Some of the projects done in previous years have been restoring plant life on shorelines, the removal of old dams and educating people on invasive species.
The grants are a joint project with the Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation and funded by the purchase of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.
Applicants can visit: http://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/cwi/grants/watershed-grants to learn more about applying and to submit their applications.
