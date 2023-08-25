Curbing is installed on North Street, where work next week will consist of topsoiling between curb and sidewalk.
Curbing is installed on North Street, where work next week will consist of topsoiling between curb and sidewalk.
Robbins Street is getting sidewalks replaced on both sides.
Curbing is installed on Harrington Avenue and sidewalk replacement there is ongoing.
Allen Street is expected to reopen in the middle of next week if the weather cooperates. The culvert replacement is complete but cleanup work and paving continues.
Survey work is taking place as part of engineering for future water line replacements on Water Street, Chaplin Avenue, Curtis Avenue, Terrill Street and Center Street.
— Staff report
City Reporter
