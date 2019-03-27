Frank Weir bowed his head and cried after admitting he killed Donna Marzilli.
Weir, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a single charge of second degree murder as part of a plea deal in which the state agreed to a sentence of 20 years to life, suspended with probation except for eight years.
The sentence in the 2016 would be concurrent with the 65 months to which Weir was sentenced Tuesday on a federal firearms charge related to the murder. He remains in federal custody.
While both the state and defense were ready to proceed with sentencing Wednesday, Judge Thomas Zonay held off, saying he first wanted to see a pre-sentencing investigation so that he would have "relevant, important information" with which to decide if the sentence was appropriate. He said he would defer acceptance of the plea agreement to a sentencing hearing to be scheduled later.
Discussing the terms of probation, Weir asked about the requirement that he live in Vermont.
"I am not planning on staying in Vermont," he said. "My mother had agreed to let me stay with her if the good lord wills I get out of this on my own two feet."
Zonay told him there were mechanisms through which he could seek permission to live out of state while on probation.
The hearing was almost derailed when Zonay sought to have Weir agree to the underlying facts of the case as required under a 2017 Vermont Supreme Court decision. Defense Attorney Peter Langrock said Weir would stipulate the state could prove its claims beyond a reasonable doubt, but Zonay pointed out that saying the state could prove the facts was not the same as saying that they were true, which was what the decision required.
Langrock said Weir's "incapacitation" at the time Marzilli was killed made that difficult.
"Nobody really knows exactly what transpired," Langrock said.
After a brief whispered consultation, Langrock said Weir "is prepared to say he was recklessly and in a wanton fashion doing the firing of the gun." Zonay explained that the court did not want Weir to admit to something he did not believe was true, had the facts of the case restated and then had Weir agree to them.
Weir and Marzilli, partners of 26 years, lived together in Shrewsbury. Neighbors described Weir as an alcoholic who began drinking first thing in the morning. Family members described Weir listening to Marzilli's phone calls, reading her emails and stealing her paychecks.
Vermont State Police said Weir called them the morning of the shooting and portrayed the incident as both an accident and self-defense, saying Marzilli had pulled a gun on him during an argument and that it went off as he grabbed it from her. That story was contradicted, police said, by the fact that the .40 caliber semi-automatic Glock had safety mechanisms preventing an accidental discharge and that it was a foot away from Marzilli when it went off.
Police said they found 47 other guns in the home, including a machine gun with an obliterated serial number, which triggered the federal charge.
The court also heard from Anita Roy, Marzilli's sister, one of several of Marzilli's family members present. Roy spoke quickly, reading a prepared statement in which she said she believed Marzilli had grown sick of Weir's "Charlie Brown melon head" and was preparing to leave him.
"He's the worst kind of evil that comes quoting the Bible," she said. "I've heard there's a special circle of Hell for people like him. Come to think of it, I've heard it from him, frequently. ... We ask you to send this animal as far away as possible for as long as the law allows."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.