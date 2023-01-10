The opioid epidemic is getting worse and will take more money, and new approaches, to mitigate according to local health care and police officials.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Rutland Regional Medical Center for a roundtable discussion about the ongoing opioid crisis. They were joined by Judi Fox, interim CEO at RRMC; Dr. Alison Davis, medical director of the hospital Emergency Department RRMC; Dr. Saeed Ahmed, medical director of West Ridge Clinical and interim medical director of psychiatry at RRMC; and Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
“Rutland Regional has been at the forefront of addressing substance abuse since it opened our area’s only methadone clinic at the West Ridge Center about a decade ago,” said Fox. “Today, our clinic serves over 400 patients each day, providing treatments that allow them to manage their disorder and lead productive lives in our community.”
While there’s no longer a waiting list for the methadone clinic, she said the volume of patients who need it is increasing and correlated with that increase is a rise in criminal activity related to drugs and overdoses.
A lack of inpatient treatment options is a problem, she and others noted.
“Even as Rutland Regional and Vermont have embraced the transition into a value-based care system, opioid addiction continues to rise,” Fox said. “This rise adds additional challenges to the sustainability of hospitals, which are already facing severe workforce and inflationary pressures.”
Properly caring for someone with an addiction requires not just direct medical attention but other social supports like transportation, housing, food and workforce development, she said. Fox added that more needs to be done with medical information sharing so providers can coordinate care. Funding for all of this is key, too.
Davis brought up a number of issues surrounding opioids.
“First, we’re seeing a rise in opiate overdoses in patients who don’t realize that they’re using drugs that have been contaminated with fentanyl,” she said. “For example, we’ve seen deaths in patients who had bought cocaine but died of an opiate overdose because of the cross-contamination.”
Fentanyl and other drugs being put into heroin have made Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, less effective, she said. In some cases, Narcan is being given to people through IVs over an extended period of time, which isn’t something that was happening 10 years ago.
“We’re also seeing the impact of opiate-use disorder and the growth of that issue on children in our community,” she said. “We’re seeing more children coming in from schools into the emergency department with behavioral issues, having experienced both physical and emotional trauma in their homes related to substance-use disorder.”
This is becoming a problem for schools, as well, she said.
According to Ahmed, most of the people dying from overdoses aren’t in any kind of treatment. He said a mobile methadone clinic would alleviate some of the problems people have with access. Some patients can’t travel to the methadone clinic, either because they can’t afford or secure transportation, or because they’ve got criminal records that don’t allow them to drive.
He said more doctors who can prescribe methadone are needed.
Kilcullen talked about Project Vision, which Rutland City started 10 years ago to address the opioid crisis. He said it made progress, but that progress was slowed by the pandemic and more needs to be done. The current trends are worrying, he said. His officers also have noticed that it can now take multiple doses of Narcan to reverse an overdose.
While police aren’t medical professionals, Kilcullen said he and his officers have found that people who’ve been in treatment for a longer period of time tend to do better once they’re out.
Becerra said the federal government has taken note of all this and plans to work with people more and see about more funding.
“This is a rugged, working person’s community and the hallmark of Rutland is, you stick together, and you help each other, and this institution has been absolutely essential as a driver of the economy but also more importantly helping folks and families and children with everything from a cold to serious cancer, and I just want to acknowledge that,” Welch said of RRMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.