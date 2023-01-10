The opioid epidemic is getting worse and will take more money, and new approaches, to mitigate according to local health care and police officials.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Rutland Regional Medical Center for a roundtable discussion about the ongoing opioid crisis. They were joined by Judi Fox, interim CEO at RRMC; Dr. Alison Davis, medical director of the hospital Emergency Department RRMC; Dr. Saeed Ahmed, medical director of West Ridge Clinical and interim medical director of psychiatry at RRMC; and Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

